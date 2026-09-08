BRS working president KT Rama Rao was detained after he alleged Telangana Police were helping Congress workers move towards KCR's residence while stopping BRS leaders. He warned the government would be held responsible if anything happened to KCR.

KTR Detained, Alleges Police Bias

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) was detained by police on Tuesday as he alleged that the Telangana Police were facilitating the movement of Congress workers and leaders towards the residence of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

KTR alleged that while Congress workers and leaders were being allowed to proceed towards KCR's residence, BRS leaders and workers were being stopped by police.

“Police are facilitating Congress goons and rowdies who have been externed from the city, escorting them right up to KCR gari residence,” KTR. “But when I try to go to my own home, I am being stopped along with our party leaders and workers,” he added.

KTR further alleged that the police were “paving the way for an attack on KCR’s residence” by putting up barricades and facilitating the movement of Congress workers.

“Congress workers, leaders and MLAs are being allowed to reach KCR’s residence. Even large groups brought in from neighbouring districts are being allowed to proceed towards his residence, while our party leaders are being stopped,” he said. “What kind of justice is this?” KTR asked. He also warned that the government and police machinery would be held responsible if any untoward incident occurred at KCR’s residence. “If anything happens to KCR, the government and the entire police machinery will be held completely responsible,” KTR said.

BRS Leaders Stopped Amid Heightened Tensions

Earlier in the day, KT Rama Rao, senior leader T Harish Rao and other party MLAs set out on foot towards Erravelli after police stopped their vehicles near Hakimpet, amid heightened tension over their proposed visit to support party chief K Chandrashekar Rao.

Police were heavily deployed at Bollaram crossroads and stopped the BRS MLAs from proceeding towards Erravelli, where KCR is located. Following the police action, KTR, Harish Rao and other BRS legislators began walking towards Erravelli.

The BRS alleged that police were attempting to arrest its MLAs who were heading to Erravelli to "protect" KCR, while Congress leaders allegedly heading towards the area were being allowed to proceed freely.

Other Political Developments

Tata Madhu was arrested by Saifabad Police in connection with a case registered over alleged derogatory and abusive remarks against Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. According to police officials, Tata Madhu was arrested at 7 am this morning.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday called on Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar at his chamber and expressed solidarity with him following the stormy developments witnessed on the first day of the Assembly session.(ANI)