Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao accused the Telangana state government of being involved in a "Rs 5 lakh crore scam" through the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy (HILTP), alleging that the state government is hiding it under the guise of industrial land regularisation.

"This is the biggest land scam in the history of the country. Under the guise of industrial land regularisation, (CM) Revanth (Reddy) has flagged off a massive scam and is promoting it as a new policy. Congress is committing a land scam worth five lakh crore rupees in a manner unseen anywhere else in the country," KTR said according to an official statement from the party.

Details of the Alleged Scam

According to KTR, CM Revanth has "set his sights on 9,292 acres of prime land located within Hyderabad city." He is alleging that the state government reduced the previous mandated that 100% of the value of land, pulling it down to 30% "Through this policy, they are planning a scam where industrial lands can be regularised by paying only 30% of the government-fixed registration value. Earlier, our government mandated a minimum of 100% and up to 200% of SRO rates (Sub-Registrar Office), but Congress has brought a new policy claiming that only 30% is enough. This huge scam was exposed in the Cabinet meeting," he said.

He said that the supporters of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had already entered into purchase agreements, claiming that is "why they are rushing the process; applications in seven days, approvals in seven days, and regularisation in 45 days."

BRS Vows Legal Battle and Inquiry

According to KTR, industrialists who buy and regularise the lands will face "serious trouble in the future." "Public property cannot be looted as if it belongs to them. If required, the BRS party will wage a legal battle on this issue," he added.

He further assured that if the BRS comes back to power in the state, they will launch a thorough inquiry into all these transactions, and action will be taken against those responsible. He also urged people not to participate in a policy which is designed for "Revanth Reddy's corruption," with the policy originally meant for attracting industries now being allegedly misused to sell off land. (ANI)