BRS leader KTR accused the Telangana Congress govt of a ₹10,000 crore scam in Singareni Collieries. He alleged fund diversion, tender irregularities, and demanded a CBI probe, vowing to oppose any privatisation attempts of the coal company.

KTR Alleges Massive Corruption, Demands Probe

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, on Wednesday accused the Congress government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of corruption and financial mismanagement in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), alleging attempts to weaken the public sector coal company and vowing to resist any move to privatise it.

Addressing the Singareni Karmika Garjana public meeting at Godavarikhani, KTR alleged irregularities worth ₹10,000 crore in Singareni's tendering and financial transactions and demanded a comprehensive investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a sitting judge. He called for a probe into the Naini coal block tenders, open-cast mining contracts, machinery purchases and alleged irregularities involving site-visit certificates. The allegations were made by KTR at the public meeting and require independent verification.

Details of Financial Mismanagement Alleged

Questioning Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy's reported claim that cancellation of the Naini tender had saved the government ₹30,000 crore, KTR asked who had allegedly sought to benefit from the deal and why an independent investigation had not been initiated. KTR alleged that ₹2,283 crore in the financial year 2023-24 and ₹4,034 crore in 2024-25, amounting to ₹6,317 crore, had been diverted or improperly utilised. He demanded a detailed account of Singareni's expenditure, fund transfers and financial transactions.

Accusing the state government of weakening the company's financial position, KTR also claimed that approximately ₹60,000 crore was pending in dues to Singareni. He alleged that delays in payments were affecting equipment procurement, mining operations and the company's overall financial stability. The BRS leader called for transparency in the company's finances and accountability from the state government and SCCL management over the alleged irregularities.

Decline in Coal Production Questioned

KTR also raised concerns over coal production, claiming that output had declined from approximately 70 million tonnes to 58 million tonnes. He attributed the alleged fall to tender delays and administrative failures under the Congress government. Questioning claims of coal shortages affecting thermal power generation, he demanded that the government disclose production figures, available stocks and supply data to establish the reasons behind the reported shortfall.

Workers' Benefits and Rights at Stake

Highlighting the concerns of Singareni workers, KTR accused the Congress government of failing to fulfil its commitments on profit-sharing payments and other employee benefits. He alleged that workers' profit shares had been restricted to 16 per cent in the first year and 12 per cent in the second year, and demanded the immediate release of pending amounts, bonuses and other benefits. KTR said the workers' interests should be protected and called on the government to honour its commitments to the company's employees.

BRS Opposes Privatisation, Threatens Agitation

Reiterating the BRS's opposition to privatisation, KTR alleged that policies pursued by the Congress government in Telangana and the BJP-led Centre threatened public sector institutions. He vowed that the BRS would oppose any attempt to privatise Singareni and said the party would intensify its agitation if the government failed to address workers' concerns.

Warning of further protests, KTR said the BRS would lay siege to the residences of Congress ministers and MLAs if workers were denied their legitimate dues. He urged Singareni employees to unite to protect their rights and the future of the public sector enterprise.

The allegations of financial irregularities, fund diversion and tender manipulation made by KTR have not been independently established. The demand for a CBI probe comes amid the BRS leader's broader criticism of the Revanth Reddy government's handling of Singareni's finances, mining operations and workers' benefits. (ANI)