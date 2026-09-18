BRS leader KT Rama Rao alleged the Telangana Congress government is targeting the opposition. Vowing to cooperate in the Formula E race irregularities case, he defended the race as an initiative to attract investment. The hearing is adjourned to 2026.

KTR Alleges Harassment, Vows Cooperation

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday alleged that the Congress government in Telangana was targeting the Opposition and harassing BRS leaders, while asserting that he would cooperate with the court in the alleged Formula E race irregularities case.

Reacting to the proceedings in the case, KTR said the Formula E race was an initiative aimed at bringing investments and recognition to Hyderabad and Telangana's electric vehicle sector. "For the last three years, ever since the Congress government came to power, its entire focus has been on targeting the Opposition. The government has been trying to harass and trouble KCR and the leadership of the BRS party," KTR told reporters. "The Formula E race was an initiative that brought a good name to Hyderabad and Telangana. It was an effort to attract large-scale investments into the electric vehicle sector," he added.

KTR said he had appeared before the court twice in connection with the case and would continue to cooperate with the investigation. "I have appeared before the court twice in the Formula E race case. I will cooperate with the court and will appear for the inquiry whenever I am called," he said.

Case Hearing Adjourned to 2026

The Special Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court at Nampally on Friday adjourned the hearing in the alleged Formula E race irregularities case involving KTR to October 30, 2026. The hearing was deferred after representatives of certain accused entities did not appear before the court.

BRS Party Legal Cell member Lalitha Reddy said KTR appeared before the court along with other accused officials. She said the matter was posted for further hearing as representatives of the companies listed as accused numbers five and six were absent.

Details of the Irregularities Case

The Telangana ACB registered a case against KTR in 2024 over alleged irregularities in payments related to organising the Formula E race in Hyderabad during the previous BRS government. The case pertains to alleged financial irregularities involving payments made by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to London-based Formula E Operations (FEO).

The investigation relates to the organisation of the Formula E race held in Hyderabad in 2023 and alleged transfer of funds without following due process. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the matter.

BRS Alleges Political Vendetta

The BRS has accused the Congress government of political vendetta, with party leaders alleging that investigative agencies were being used to target Opposition leaders.

BRS MLA K Sanjay earlier alleged that the government was focusing on cases against the Opposition instead of addressing public issues. "We will fight any case he puts up against us, but we are going to question him for the people of Telangana," Sanjay said.

The Formula E race case relates to alleged financial decisions taken during KTR's tenure as Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development in the previous BRS government. (ANI)