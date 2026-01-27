BRS leader KT Rama Rao criticised the BJP at the Centre and the Congress in Telangana, alleging both parties are disrespecting constitutional values and undermining democracy. He accused CM Revanth Reddy of 'tyrannical rule' and burying law and order.

KTR Slams BJP, Congress for Disrespecting Constitution

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) criticised both the Congress-led Telangana government and the BJP-led central government, alleging breaches of the Constitution and undermining democratic values. KTR made the remarks during a skit on Constitutional rights staged by Central University students at the Republic Day celebrations in Telangana Bhavan. The special play highlighted alleged ongoing constitutional violations in the state while reinforcing the spirit of democracy.

Speaking at the event on Monday, KTR said both the BJP and Congress showed equal disrespect to the constitutional values. "The BJP at the Centre and the Congress in the state are competing with each other in acting against the Constitution. There is no difference between the BJP and the Congress when it comes to burying the Constitution," he said.

Reflecting on BR Ambedkar's ideals, KTR added, "Ambedkar himself said that no matter how great the Constitution is, if the person implementing it is not the right person, the benefit is zero. Exactly the same situation is visible in both the central and state governments."

'Tyrannical Rule in Telangana,' Alleges KTR

KTR further levelled allegations against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of "burying law, order and constitutional values." "Under Revanth Reddy's rule, the 'Anumula Constitution' is in effect. He is burying law and order and constitutional values. Revanth Reddy's rule, which is burying the Constitution, is not a people's rule; it is a tyrannical rule that mocks the Constitution," he alleged.

Cites Custodial Death and Injustice

He further targeted the Congress party, claiming that "injustice is being done to everyone" under its governance, citing the custodial death of a Dalit. "The Congress party and Rahul Gandhi, who talk about the Constitution, are trampling upon the Constitution every time. Even though the Congress party boasts of having a Dalit as its president, neither the Chief Minister nor the local minister, Uttam Kumar Reddy, spoke about the custodial death of a Dalit. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is inciting the public by urging them to "tear down the flagpoles. Under Congress rule, injustice is being done to everyone - SCs, STs, BCs, farmers, students, women, and the elderly," he stated.

Hyderabad University Land Scam Allegation

KTR also raised the alleged land scam involving the Chief Minister, saying, "Students of Hyderabad Central University, responsible students, shook the nation when Chief Minister Revanth Reddy tried to seize 400 acres of university land through coercion. When Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attempted to grab the lands, the Supreme Court also took notice of their struggle. It appointed an empowered committee, which stated that a land scam worth 10,000 crores had taken place. Yet, the central government has not responded to this issue so far." (ANI)