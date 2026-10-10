Vimala from Poonoor was walking to have her lunch during NREGA work when a cobra bit her. She was given first aid at Thamarassery Taluk Hospital and later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College.

Kozhikode: A cobra bit a woman during her employment guarantee scheme work. The victim, Vimala from Poonoor, was walking to have her lunch from the worksite when the incident happened.

Co-workers rushed her to the Thamarassery Taluk Hospital. Doctors gave her first aid there. Later, they shifted her to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for advanced care.