Nagpur police have booked six people, including a dargah's chief caretaker, for an alleged attempt to forcibly convert and molest a woman from Kolkata. The woman claims she was confined and harassed during Urs celebrations before she managed to escape.

Nagpur Rural Police have registered a case against six persons, including the chief caretaker of Huzoor Mariyam Amma Dargah in Old Kamptee, over allegations of "wrongful confinement, molestation and an attempt to forcibly convert a woman from Kolkata", officials said on Saturday.

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Details of the Complaint

According to police, the complainant, a resident of Dum Dum in Kolkata, West Bengal, had been visiting the dargah regularly for the past few years. She arrived in Kamptee on April 18 to attend the annual Urs celebrations. In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was confined against her will between April 18 and 19 and pressured to convert her religion. She further claimed that she was threatened with dire consequences and allegedly subjected to physical and mental harassment after resisting the alleged conversion attempt.

Police Investigation Initiated

The woman managed to escape and returned to Kolkata, where she underwent medical treatment before approaching Dum Dum Police Station. A Zero FIR was registered and later transferred to Kanhan Police Station in Nagpur Rural, where the alleged incident took place.

Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Harsh Pohare said Kanhan Police registered an offence upon receiving the Zero FIR and subsequently sent a team to Kolkata to record the victim's statement.

Charges and Accused Identified

Based on the complaint, police have invoked various sections related to assault, criminal intimidation, molestation, attempt to murder and offences linked to forced religious conversion. Police said six accused have been named in the case, including two women. The accused have been identified as Taji Janveeruddin, Taji Mustafafiruddin Faiz, Tejas Khobragade, Bashra Fatema Taji, Malla Dhule and another person.

SIT Formed to Lead Probe

An SIT has been constituted to conduct a detailed investigation. Electronic devices have also been seized and sent for forensic examination. Police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe and any additional evidence that emerges during the investigation.