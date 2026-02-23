Teachers in Kolkata protested against 12 years of alleged deprivation and corruption in skill-based education. They demanded the abolition of the third-party agency system, job security, a salary hike, and permanent status for vocational teachers.

Teachers protested in front of Bikash Bhavan on Monday and raised their voices against alleged 12 years of deprivation, exploitation, and corruption in the management of skill-based education in West Bengal. Teachers under the CSS-VSE NSQF project, including para-teachers, vocational subject teachers, and Shiksha Bandhus, were against 12 years of deprivation, exploitation, corruption, wastage of government funds, and a steady decline in the quality of education.

Responding to the call of the 'Shiksha Bachao Mancha,' a march began from PNB More in Salt Lake and proceeded to Bikash Bhavan. The protesters asserted that the Vocationalization of School Education (CSS-VSE NSQF) policy must be revised immediately and that transparency and accountability must be ensured in the management of the project. They alleged that various irregularities and mismanagement over the past decade have severely affected skill-based education.

Core Demands of Protesting Teachers

The protesters demanded the abolition of the third-party agency system, the formulation of an employment policy and job security, a salary hike and a dignified pay structure Teachers alleged that the exploitative third-party agency system is leading to the wastage of government funds. They questioned whose interests are being served by continuing this agency system.

End to Third-Party Agency System

They further asked why, in violation of the education policy, the project is still being managed by the Technical Department instead of the School Education Department. They demanded that the project be administered directly by the School Education Department and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.

Permanent Status and Job Security

The protesters also questioned why, despite being teachers of compulsory elective subjects at the higher secondary level, they are not being granted the status of permanent teachers. They pointed out that in other states, vocational education teachers have been given permanent status, but this has not been implemented in West Bengal, leading to growing resentment. They demanded the immediate formulation of a clear employment policy to ensure job security.

Salary Hike and Dignified Pay Structure

Furthermore, teachers alleged that there has not been a single paisa increase in salary over the past 12 years. Describing the current pay structure as inhumane and disrespectful, they demanded an immediate salary hike and the introduction of a dignified pay structure.

Protest Contained, Movement to Continue

The protest was led by the United WB NSQF Teachers Association, who stated that their movement will continue until their demands are fulfilled. However, a large police force deployed at the site quickly brought the situation under control after tension spread in front of Bikash Bhavan due to the presence of demonstrators.

The teaching community has urged the government to intervene promptly to protect para-teachers, vocational teachers, and Shiksha Bandhus across various subjects and to ensure their rightful entitlements. (ANI)