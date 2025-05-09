Kolkata: Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port issued a directive to heighten its security on Friday, instructing all its personnel to stay alert and report any suspicious activity on port premises and waterways amid the escalating tension between India and Pakistan. "In view of the security situation of the country, a high-level security review meeting was taken by TK Ramachandran, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Govt. of India through virtual mode, where Rathendra Raman, Chairman, SMP Kolkata, Samrat Rahi, Dy. Chairman, SMP Kolkata, Ruchi Anand, Sr Commandant, CISF and Heads of the Departments were present," as per an official release from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port.



Following the discussions, as guided by the Secretary (Shipping), MoPS&W, Govt. of India, Rathendra Raman, Chairman of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, announced a series of robust security measures to safeguard critical infrastructure and to continue port operations. "As per directives from the Directorate General of Shipping, SMPK has raised its security level to 2. All personnel have been instructed to remain alert and surveillant, ensuring that any suspicious activity within port premises and waterways should immediately be brought to the notice of security personnel without delay," the release read.



To ensure full operational readiness, all leave of employees, (including contractual staff) stand canceled from 10th May to 14th May. Additionally employees are required to remain at headquarters, even during the days of weekly off. Pilots and dock ilots will be on high alert and ready for emergency evacuation from KDS and HDC, if necessary. "On the digital front, cybersecurity measures will be enhanced, for which a detailed circular would follow. The CISO of SMPK has been instructed to implement strict protocols to thwart cyber threats," the release stated.



Regular security drills will be carried out with all stakeholders, ensuring preparedness for any contingency. In the event of planned or unplanned blackouts, port operations will be suspended to mitigate risks. "Furthermore, CISF and PSO personnel have been advised to enforce strict access control, permitting entry only to individuals with valid Dock Entry Permits or Photo ID cards," the release read.



Reflecting on the fortified measures, Secretary Raman asserted, “At Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, the safety and security of our men, property & vessels is of utmost priority. Given the current national security situation, it is our collective responsibility to stay vigilant and prepared. We have elevated our security protocols in line with the directives of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the DG Shipping to ensure that our port remains a secure gateway for maritime trade.”