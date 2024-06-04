Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Medinipur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: June Maliah looks to defeat Agnimitra Paul in high octane contest

    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 6:00 AM IST

    On May 25th, Medinipur went to polls during the 5th phase of Elections. It is a battle ground constituency for the BJP as well as the TMC. Counting starts on 4th of June 8 A.M. The Midnapore region, known as Bengal's tribal belt, includes the five districts of Bankura, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur, Purulia, and Jhargram. Check out this space for latest updates on Medinipur constituency.

    A battle ground constituency for the BJP and the AITC, political enthusiasts all over the country is keenly looking forward to the contest. Actor turned politician June Maliah is contesting against Kolkata based fashion designer Agnimitra Paul. 

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh emerged victorious in the Medinipur constituency, receiving 685,433 votes. He defeated the AITC candidate, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, who garnered 596,481 votes. The total number of votes cast in the constituency was 1,410,321.

    In 2014, Sandhya Roy from AITC secured victory in the Medinipur seat, defeating Prabodh Panda of the Communist Party of India (CPI) by a margin of more than 185,128 votes.

