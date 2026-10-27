A viral CCTV video from a Kolkata residential building allegedly shows a man brutally assaulting a woman while a security guard stands nearby. The shocking footage has sparked outrage on social media, prompting demands for the Kolkata Police to investigate and take legal action.

An uproar has been sparked on social media by a shocking CCTV clip, allegedly from Kolkata in West Bengal, which apparently shows a man assaulting a woman inside a residential building. It shows the man allegedly pushing the woman to the ground, slapping her and dragging her by her hair after an argument.

The footage, which has gone viral on social media, reportedly took place on Oct. 10, 2026. The footage has prompted calls for Kolkata Police to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. The presence of a security guard during the confrontation is of particular concern.

The CCTV footage that has circulated online shows a man and a woman arguing first in what looks like a lobby in a residential apartment building. The fight quickly becomes physical.

The man allegedly pushes the woman, causing her to fall to the ground. After managing to get back on her feet, the woman attempts to move away from him. But the man seems to go on with the confrontation. It is alleged he slapped her then grabbed her hair and dragged her out of the lobby.

The surveillance camera footage of the series of events has raised serious concerns about the safety of the woman.

Another detail visible in the footage is the presence of a security guard inside the building lobby. The guard can be seen nearby as the confrontation unfolds. The video has raised questions about the handling of the alleged assault as well as safety arrangements in residential complexes.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

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The footage attracted attention after social media user Sanjay Kapur shared it on X on Monday, October 26. In his post, Kapur urged Kolkata Police to verify the authenticity of the video, identify the individuals involved and investigate the alleged assault. He also tagged several political and police-related accounts while demanding legal action against the person responsible. In a follow-up post on Tuesday, October 27, Kapur again called for authorities to intervene.

However, the available footage does not establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident or whether anyone intervened after the recorded sequence ended.