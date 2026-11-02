The Assam STF has arrested six people in a multi-crore fraud syndicate using mule bank accounts. Investigations suggest potential links to Pakistan Intelligence Operatives, with raids across Guwahati to dismantle the financial network.

Assam Police Expose Financial Fraud Syndicate

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police has arrested six persons in connection with a multi-crore organised financial fraud syndicate operating through mule bank accounts, with investigators probing suspected links to Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs), officials said here on Monday. The crackdowns were launched following actionable intelligence inputs provided by central agencies, including Military Intelligence (MI), Gajraj, Tezpur, regarding an interstate syndicate orchestrating fraudulent financial operations through compromised bank accounts.

According to Rajib Saikia, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam Police, a complaint was initially lodged at the STF Police Station by the Sonitpur Police, after which a case was registered and an investigation was set in motion. "Preliminary investigation revealed that a State Bank of India (SBI) account belonging to an accused named Marjina Begum of Ganesh Nagar in Guwahati had received credits running into lakhs of rupees within a span of 47 days, between June 22 and August 5, 2026. The funds were withdrawn almost immediately after each deposit, reflecting a classic pattern of mule account transactions," Saikia said. "Further investigation pointed to the involvement of Mofijul Haque (22) and Himangshu Das (19), both residents of Bamunimaidam in Guwahati, in facilitating suspicious financial dealings linked to the account. Crucially, preliminary findings also indicated a suspected connection with a Pakistan Intelligence Operative (PIO)," the CPRO added.

Details of Arrests and Operations

Breakdown of Syndicate Activities

Following these leads, the STF carried out a targeted raid on October 28, apprehending Marjina Begum, Haque, and Das, while seizing mobile devices and incriminating documents. During custodial interrogation, Haque and Das revealed the identities of other syndicate associates. Acting on these inputs, the STF, assisted by the Guwahati City Police, conducted follow-up raids and arrested three more accused: Rakib Hussain (34) from Ganesh Nagar on October 29; and Iftar Hussain (25) from Uzanbazar alongside Arman Azuz Hoque (20) from Noonmati on October 30.

During the series of raids, law enforcement authorities recovered and seized mobile phones, laptops, electronic gadgets, bank passbooks, ATM cards, and various incriminating documents from the possession of the accused. Police stated that the organised syndicate has been operating across multiple states for nearly two years, siphoning off several crores of rupees from victims. The suspected mastermind behind the network is believed to be coordinating operations from outside Assam. The STF is continuing its investigation to track down other absconding network members, identify additional mule accounts, map the flow of illicit funds, and ascertain the full extent of the syndicate's suspected links to Pakistan-based intelligence operatives and other anti-national elements. (ANI)

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