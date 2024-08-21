Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata rape-murder: Is CBI preparing for a polygraph test on ex-RG Kar Principal?

    Dr. Ghosh, who resigned just two days after the incident, has been under intense scrutiny as the CBI explores whether the doctor's murder was part of a larger conspiracy. The agency has interrogated Ghosh multiple times, seeking to clarify his actions and responses following the discovery of the crime.

    Kolkata rape-murder: Is CBI preparing for a polygraph test on ex-RG Kar Principal?
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 11:42 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is considering subjecting Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, to a polygraph test. The move comes after the agency found "discrepancies" in his statements during interrogation, according to a CBI official.

    The investigation stems from the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor earlier this month. The doctor was found dead in the seminar room of the hospital, where she had gone to rest during a grueling 36-hour shift. Kolkata police arrested Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer, after his Bluetooth headphones were discovered near the crime scene.

    It is reportedly said that one of the key questions posed to Dr. Ghosh by the CBI concerned his initial reaction upon learning about the murder. Investigators also questioned why he made the victim's parents wait for three hours before releasing her body. The agency is now contemplating a polygraph test to verify the truthfulness of Ghosh’s responses.

    "We want to verify Ghosh's answers further, as there have been discrepancies in some of the replies to our questions. Therefore, we are mulling over the option to conduct a polygraph test on him," a CBI official said.

    In addition to these inquiries, the CBI has asked Dr. Ghosh for the identity of the person he contacted after receiving news of the murder. Investigators are also looking into the authorization of renovation work in rooms adjacent to the seminar hall, where the doctor's body was discovered, raising further suspicions.

    Earlier, the CBI had earlier obtained permission from a local court to conduct a polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, the primary suspect in the case. Now, with the investigation intensifying, Dr. Ghosh's role is being closely examined, particularly after the Calcutta High Court observed that he should have been among the first individuals to be questioned.

    Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has criticized the West Bengal government for its delay in registering an FIR in the case, questioning the actions of Dr. Ghosh and the hospital administration following the discovery of the murder. The court also noted that Dr. Ghosh initially attempted to present the murder as a suicide, further complicating the case.

