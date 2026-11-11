A 40-year-old man, Vinod Mallapa Pawar, was shot and injured at Makadwala Compound in Kurla West, Mumbai, on Wednesday. The incident, linked to an old rivalry, is being investigated by the Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station.

Firing Incident in Mumbai

A 40-year-old man was injured in a firing incident at Makadwala Compound in Kurla West, Mumbai, on Wednesday afternoon, following an old rivalry, police said.

Details of the Shooting

The incident took place at around 12:40 pm under the jurisdiction of Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station. The injured man was identified as Vinod Mallapa Pawar (40).

Current Status of Victim

According to the available information, the accused allegedly opened fire on Pawar due to an existing enmity between the two sides. Following the incident, Pawar was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Further details are awaited.

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