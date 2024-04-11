Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Koi rahta nahi hai toh...': PM Modi hits back at Digvijaya Singh's Katchatheevu comment

    In his speech, without naming Digvijaya Singh, PM Modi questioned the mentality behind trivialising the importance of uninhabited territories. He criticised the notion of relinquishing such territories merely because nobody is settled in that place, drawing parallels with the desert landscape.

    Koi rahta nahi hai toh...': PM Modi hits back at Digvijaya Singh's Katchatheevu comment AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 6:33 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 11) expressed discourse on the Katchatheevu issue during his recent rally in Rajasthan, addressing the controversy surrounding senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remarks about the island's significance.

    In his speech, without naming Digvijaya Singh, PM Modi questioned the mentality behind trivialising the importance of uninhabited territories. He criticised the notion of relinquishing such territories merely because nobody is settled in that place, drawing parallels with the desert landscape. The Prime Minister highlighted the need to serve the country with a broader perspective rather than viewing uninhabited spaces as expendable assets.

    Ram Navami 2024: Viral video of students dancing to 'Ram Aayenge' bhajan wins hearts (WATCH)

    The Katchatheevu issue has gained traction, especially in light of recent claims by the BJP, citing RTI documents, alleging that the Congress government ceded the island to Sri Lanka. Singh's controversial statement dismissing the issue further fueled the debate, drawing parallels to Nehru's characterization of Aksai Chin as "barren land."

    PM Modi further explained the connection between Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir, stressing on the sacrifices made by Rajasthan's martyrs for the nation's security. He cautioned against narrow-minded thinking and urged Congress leaders to recognize the historical and strategic significance of territories like Katchatheevu.

    The BJP's amplification of the Katchatheevu issue, particularly in Tamil Nadu where it seeks electoral gains, has drawn criticism from the Congress. Former Union Minister P Chidambaram questioned the timing of PM Modi's fervor for Katchatheevu, highlighting the lack of substantial action on the matter during BJP's previous tenure.

    SBI refuses to disclose Electoral Bond details despite public availability on EC site

    Chidambaram further challenged the BJP's claims, suggesting that the issue was being politicized for electoral gains rather than addressing genuine concerns.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 6:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress lie on MSP exposed! 'No mention of MSP on all 23 crops and C2+50% formula in manifesto' (WATCH) snt

    Congress' 'lie' on MSP exposed! 'No mention of MSP on all 23 crops and C2+50% formula in manifesto' (WATCH)

    Ram Navami 2024: Viral video of students dancing to 'Ram Aayenge' bhajan wins hearts (WATCH) AJR

    Ram Navami 2024: Viral video of students dancing to 'Ram Aayenge' bhajan wins hearts (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uttarakhand Tehri Garhwal constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tehri Garhwal constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    UP man defrauded of Rs 1 crore after investing in 'film on PM Modi', cheating case filed against 3 people vkp

    UP man defrauded of Rs 1 crore after investing in 'film on PM Modi', cheating case filed against 3 people

    Kerala: High Court grants permission to start Vishu fair in the state rkn

    Kerala: High Court grants permission to start Vishu fair in the state

    Recent Stories

    football Premier League to use semi-automated offside technology next season: How SOAT works explained snt

    Premier League to use semi-automated offside technology next season: How SOAT works explained

    Congress lie on MSP exposed! 'No mention of MSP on all 23 crops and C2+50% formula in manifesto' (WATCH) snt

    Congress' 'lie' on MSP exposed! 'No mention of MSP on all 23 crops and C2+50% formula in manifesto' (WATCH)

    Ram Navami 2024: Viral video of students dancing to 'Ram Aayenge' bhajan wins hearts (WATCH) AJR

    Ram Navami 2024: Viral video of students dancing to 'Ram Aayenge' bhajan wins hearts (WATCH)

    Amar Singh Chamkila to Hightown, OTT releases this weekend RKK

    Amar Singh Chamkila to Hightown, OTT releases this weekend

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uttarakhand Tehri Garhwal constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tehri Garhwal constituency profile, past winners, vote share and more

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon