Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kochi Metro announces exclusive ticket discounts for August 15 commuters; Read

    On Independence Day (Aug 15), people can travel any distance in Kochi Metro for Rs 20.

    Kochi Metro announces exclusive ticket discounts for August 15 commuters anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

    Kochi: As part of India's 77th Independence Day on August 15, the Kochi Metro has announced concessions and discounts for passengers. The maximum ticket charge on that day would be Rs 20. People can travel any distance on Kochi Metro trains with a ticket of Rs 20. That is, on August 15, tickets priced at Rs 30, 40, 50 and 60 will be discounted by Rs 10, 20, 30 and 40 respectively. 

    Also read: Stones pelted at three running trains in Kerala; three held

    The trains will operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. At the same time, the minimum ticket price would be Rs 10. Paper QR, Digital QR and Kochi One Card will get these concessions. Kochi One card users will get a discount as cashback.

    Between July and August, the metro's daily commuter average grew from 85,545 to 89,401. According to a release, an abundance of offers and travel passes have contributed to the metro's increased popularity.

    Meanwhile, the second phase of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd's project has commenced. 

    The second stage of this transformational project entails an 11.2 km elevated route with 11 stops that runs from Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium station to Infopark via Kakkanad. For the realisation of this objective, the Central government has allotted a sizeable Rs 1,9567 crore. Notably, the process of acquiring property between Palarivattom and the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium is anticipated to be finished by September. 

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Know your rights: 12 significant laws every Indian citizen needs to be informed this Independence Day AJR

    Know your rights: 12 significant laws every Indian citizen needs to be informed this Independence Day

    The story of how IAF airlifted over 68,000 soldiers to Ladakh after Galwan Valley clashes

    The story of how IAF airlifted over 68,000 soldiers to Ladakh after Galwan Valley clashes

    Independence Day 2023: Celebrating India and UAE's 'strong, deep and multifaceted' bond snt

    Independence Day 2023: Celebrating India and UAE's 'strong, deep and multifaceted' bond

    From The India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 37

    From the India Gate: Rahul Gandhi's Twenty20 challenge, hands-free bribe and more

    Independence Day 2023: 954 police personnel awarded Police Medals

    Independence Day 2023: 954 police personnel awarded Police Medals

    Recent Stories

    Samosa to paranthas 7 breakfast foods NOT to eat during weight loss gcw eai

    Samosa to paranthas: 7 breakfast foods NOT to eat during weight loss

    Know your rights: 12 significant laws every Indian citizen needs to be informed this Independence Day AJR

    Know your rights: 12 significant laws every Indian citizen needs to be informed this Independence Day

    Eggs to Avocado: 5 low-carb food for weight loss ATG

    Eggs to Avocado: 5 low-carb food for weight loss

    WhatsApp Web to roll out new screen lock feature for more privacy gcw

    WhatsApp Web to roll out new screen lock feature for more privacy

    The story of how IAF airlifted over 68,000 soldiers to Ladakh after Galwan Valley clashes

    The story of how IAF airlifted over 68,000 soldiers to Ladakh after Galwan Valley clashes

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon