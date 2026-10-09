The NIA has filed a chargesheet against Maneer Ahmed and three killed Pakistani terrorists in the Kishtwar terror attack case. Ahmed is accused under UAPA of harbouring the terrorists, who were part of a JeM-affiliated module led by Saifullah.

Kishtwar Terror Attack Chargesheet

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet before the NIA Special Court in Jammu against an arrested accused, Maneer Ahmed, and three killed Pakistani terrorists in connection with the Kishtwar terror attack case.

The chargesheet pertains to the terrorist attack carried out on February 22 at Chatroo, Wani Mohalla, Passer Kote in Kishtwar district.

The 535-page chargesheet details the conspiracy and the roles of the three deceased terrorists, including Saifullah, a resident of Pakistan and commander of the proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), alongside the supporting evidence against Maneer Ahmed. It charges Maneer Ahmed under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, for voluntarily harbouring and concealing terrorists involved in attacks on security forces and civilians in the hilly Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA has also invoked penal sections against the accused terrorists for hatching a conspiracy from across the border and waging war against India.

The attack involved three terrorists led by terror commander Saifullah, who was affiliated with the Kashmir Tigers (Azrael Group), an offshoot acting under JeM. Retaliatory fire from security forces led to the elimination of all three terrorists. The group, active in the upper reaches of Kishtwar district, was involved in several attacks resulting in the deaths of security personnel and locals, with Maneer Ahmed providing logistical support to the module. The NIA investigation, spanning nearly five months, traced the primary conspiracy in the case back to Pakistan. Further investigation into the matter remains underway.

Thai Arms Smuggler Sentenced

In a separate development, a special NIA court on October 8 sentenced Thai national and international arms smuggler Willy Naruenartwanich, alias Willy, to six years of imprisonment in connection with an international arms procurement conspiracy involving the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) under the UAPA.

Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma sentenced Willy to three years for conspiracy, two years for preparation to wage war against India, and two years for terror conspiracy. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the convict in the case, which was initially registered in 2011. (ANI)