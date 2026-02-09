Security forces continue 'Operation Trashi-I' in J&K's Kishtwar, a search op ongoing for over 20 days. One terrorist was neutralised on Feb 4. Havildar Gajendra Singh lost his life during the same operation in January.

Security forces are conducting search-and-cordon operations in the Chatroo area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, as part of Operation Trashi-I, which has been underway for over 20 days now. Troops of 7 Assam Rifles are continuously carrying out intensive searches deep inside the jungles to trace the terrorists believed to be hiding in the area.

One Terrorist Neutralised

The security forces launched Operation Trashi-I to hunt down terrorists. On February 4, security forces neutralised one terrorist in the general area of Dichhar, Kishtwar, the Indian Army said.

"In the continuing search and elimination of terrorists in the Kishtwar region, where the hunt has already led to several contacts in the dense forests and challenging terrain, contact was re-established with the terrorists on the run in the ongoing joint Operation Trashi-I, by the troops of CIF Delta White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF at around 5:45 pm today in the general area of Dichhar, Kishtwar," White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

"One terrorist has been successfully neutralised. Operation is in progress," the post read.

Tribute Paid to Fallen Soldier

On January 19, army officers paid last tributes to Havildar Gajendra Singh, who laid down his life in the line of duty during a counter-terrorism operation in the Singhpora area of Chatroo in Kishtwar district. Havildar Gajendra Singh, a Special Forces soldier, was killed "while gallantly executing a counter-terror operation" as part of the ongoing Operation Trashi-I on the intervening night of January 18 and 19.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps said, "The #GOC, White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Havildar Gajendra Singh of the Special Forces, who made the supreme sacrifice while gallantly executing a Counter Terrorism operation in the Singpura area during the ongoing Operation TRASHI-I on the intervening night of 18-19 Jan 2026."

"We honour his indomitable courage, valour and selfless devotion to duty and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this hour of profound grief," the post further read. (ANI)