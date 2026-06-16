Union Minister G Kishan Reddy termed missing coal allegations at Singareni Collieries a 'minor issue' and not a scam. He urged the Telangana govt for a detailed inquiry into reports of 40 lakh tonnes of coal worth Rs 1,600 crore missing.

Reddy Downplays 'Scam' Allegations Speaking to reporters, Reddy said, "This isn't a coal scam; an allegation has been made. The employee union has written to me, and some Telangana political parties have also written to me. Some coal isn't being properly accounted for. Coal production is being reported, but isn't being seen in the field. Singareni falls under the Telangana government.""The central government doesn't have even a one per cent role in it. That's why I've written to the Telangana government and the Chief Minister. Conduct a detailed inquiry into the allegations. I've written to the Chief Minister to provide clarity on the matter. This is a minor issue; it's not a scam," he further added. Minister Seeks 'Urgent Inquiry' from Telangana Govt Earlier on June 13, Reddy wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy seeking an urgent inquiry into media reports alleging the disappearance of around 40 lakh tonnes of coal, worth nearly Rs 1,600 crore, from Singareni Collieries Company Limited.Sharing a letter I have written to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, seeking an urgent inquiry into media reports alleging the disappearance of 40 lakh tonnes of coal worth nearly ₹1,600 crore from The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). Given the… pic.twitter.com/27V6QnGEM3 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) June 13, 2026 Concerns for SCCL's Finances and Employee Welfare He said, "Given the company's existing financial stress due to over ₹51,500 crore in outstanding dues from the Telangana Government, any reported irregularities warrant a thorough investigation. I have called upon the Chief Minister to ensure a prompt inquiry, strengthen safeguards where necessary, and secure the smooth operation of SCCL and the welfare of its manpower.""The welfare of over 40,000 SCCL employees and their families, as well as the future of this prestigious institution, must remain our collective priority," he further said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday termed allegations of missing coal at the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) as a "minor issue" and not a scam, while urging the Telangana government to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter. He said he had written to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy seeking clarity over reports claiming irregularities involving nearly 40 lakh tonnes of coal worth around Rs 1,600 crore at Singareni Collieries Company Limited.Speaking to reporters, Reddy said, "This isn't a coal scam; an allegation has been made. The employee union has written to me, and some Telangana political parties have also written to me. Some coal isn't being properly accounted for. Coal production is being reported, but isn't being seen in the field. Singareni falls under the Telangana government.""The central government doesn't have even a one per cent role in it. That's why I've written to the Telangana government and the Chief Minister. Conduct a detailed inquiry into the allegations. I've written to the Chief Minister to provide clarity on the matter. This is a minor issue; it's not a scam," he further added.Earlier on June 13, Reddy wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy seeking an urgent inquiry into media reports alleging the disappearance of around 40 lakh tonnes of coal, worth nearly Rs 1,600 crore, from Singareni Collieries Company Limited.Sharing a letter I have written to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, seeking an urgent inquiry into media reports alleging the disappearance of 40 lakh tonnes of coal worth nearly ₹1,600 crore from The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). Given the… pic.twitter.com/27V6QnGEM3 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) June 13, 2026He said, "Given the company's existing financial stress due to over ₹51,500 crore in outstanding dues from the Telangana Government, any reported irregularities warrant a thorough investigation. I have called upon the Chief Minister to ensure a prompt inquiry, strengthen safeguards where necessary, and secure the smooth operation of SCCL and the welfare of its manpower.""The welfare of over 40,000 SCCL employees and their families, as well as the future of this prestigious institution, must remain our collective priority," he further said. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source