Union Minister G Kishan Reddy alleges a secret Congress-BRS deal, with Rahul Gandhi shielding KCR from a scam probe. CM Revanth Reddy counters, questioning why PM Modi is not allowing an investigation into KCR and the Kaleshwaram scam.

Secret Pact Between Congress, BRS: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has alleged that a there is a secret agreement between the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), while claiming that Rahul Gandhi is shielding former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) from investigation and arrest in the Kaleshwaram scam.

"Remember one thing. Yesterday, KTR, while speaking, said Rahul Gandhi doesn't like Revanth Reddy being the Chief Minister. He is looking to remove him, but he continues to be the Chief Minister under unavoidable circumstances. KTR is saying it because an agreement was made between the BRS party and the Congress at the Delhi level," G Kishan Reddy said.

He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi is not giving permission even though CM Revanth Reddy wants to arrest KCR. "Rahul Gandhi says to CM to do whatever he wants, but not to touch KCR or the BRS because tomorrow, for better or worse, they might be useful to Congress someday. So Congress will work together. They have worked together in the past as well. KCR has served as a Minister in the Congress cabinet in Delhi. Here in Hyderabad too, TRS MLAs have served as ministers in the Congress government," G Kishan Reddy said.

"Today, the situation of the Congress party and the BRS party is such that these two parties are behaving as if saying, 'You pretend to hit, and I'll pretend to cry.'" he further added.

CM Revanth Reddy Hits Back at BJP

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressed a corner meeting at Paramount colony during the campaign in Jubilee Hills assembly constituency. CM Reddy questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not giving permission to arrest former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the Kaleshwaram scam and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao in the formula e-race scam.

"The Modi government was harassing political rivals by conducting IT, CBI and ED raids, and the same union government did not permit it to take action against the BRS leaders who were involved in the scams," the Chief Minister said.

Continuing tirade against Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, the CM said that the PM was not paying attention when the state government demanded a CBI inquiry against KCR, who allegedly looted one lakh crores in the Kaleshwaram project.

He said, "The Governor was also not allowing KTR's arrest in the Formula E-race case for the last 2 months."

"It was proved that KCR and PM Modi are on one side and Rahul Gandhi and himself are on the other side in the by-elections," the CM said. The Telanaga CM added, "KCR has supported Modi at the centre every time. Now, the BJP was seeking votes in the name of BRS in Jubilee Hills."

