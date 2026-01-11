The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced a series of mass protests across Punjab starting January 13, 2026. This decision follows failed talks with the state government over anti-farmer policies, compensation for past agitations, and other key demands.

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) held a press conference at Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh, on 8 January 2026, to announce a series of mass movements against anti-farmer and anti-worker policies being implemented in Punjab and across India. According to an official release, this decision follows an inconclusive meeting between the KMM Punjab Chapter and the Punjab Government at Punjab Bhawan, after which KMM leaders finalised their strategy at a subsequent meeting at Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali, chaired by Manjit Singh Rai.

KMM Condemns Punjab Government

The organisation strongly condemned the Bhagwant Mann-led government for failing to follow up on meeting invitations and for evading responsibility for compensation for losses incurred during the Shambhu-Khanauri morchas, despite a prior consensus on several demands.

Phased Agitation Plan Unveiled

The agitation is set to begin on 13 January 2026, with village-level protests across Punjab where farmers will burn copies of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025, the Seed Law 2025, and amendments related to the VB Gram Scheme. This will be followed by a second phase on 21 and 22 January, during which protesters plan to remove smart meters and deposit them at local electricity offices. Additionally, the Morcha will confront Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his visit to Majitha on 18 January to demand answers regarding the dismantling of the Shambhu-Khanauri morcha and the theft of trolleys. The struggle will intensify on 5 February with sit-in protests outside the residences of Punjab ministers and MLAs, while the KMM Chapter India is scheduled to meet in Rajasthan on 24-25 January to coordinate efforts on a national scale, the release noted.

Key Demands Put Forth by KMM

KMM is demanding immediate government action on several fronts, including compensation and jobs for the families of martyred farmers, support for those injured during the Shambhu-Khanauri agitation, and the withdrawal of all police and railway cases, stubble-burning penalties, and "red entries" against farmers.

Call for Legislative Action and Transparency

The Morcha also criticised the Chief Minister's verbal opposition to the Electricity Amendment Bill, demanding a formal resolution in the Punjab Legislative Assembly. They called for transparency on the Punjab Government's stance on the Seed Bill, the India-US agreement, and the VB Gram Scheme, and insisted that all correspondence with the Central Government on these matters be made public.

Broader Social and Environmental Concerns

Beyond agrarian issues, the meeting passed resolutions addressing broader social concerns, including the unchecked sale of drugs and the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Punjab, for which it held both the State and Central Governments accountable. The Morcha also condemned attempts to suppress the press and urged the Pollution Control Board to take strict legal action against polluting industries.

A United Struggle Against Corporate Policies

In conclusion, KMM leaders--representing organisations such as the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, BKU Doaba, and BKU Krantikari--stated that corporate-friendly policies have failed to double farmers' income and are instead driving the rural population into debt and suicide. They called for a united collective struggle to resist what they describe as a corporate assault on farmers, workers, and small traders, the release stated. (ANI)