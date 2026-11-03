Kiren Rijiju criticized Rahul Gandhi for alleging that PM Modi relies on foreign help, calling the remarks dangerous. Rahul Gandhi has challenged the Prime Minister to an open debate regarding these claims of foreign connections.

Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Foreign Help Allegations

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday hit out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his foreign-help remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, likening them to “Islamic fundamentalists talking about secularism.” In a post shared on X, Rijiju accused Gandhi of pushing the agenda of India's enemies. “It's same as islamic fundamentalists talking about secularism, separatists holding Indian flags & anarchists showing Constitution book. Pushing agendas of India's enemies yet accusing others of foreign support is self-ridiculing. Top level debates are done between matured people,” Rijiju wrote. https://x.com/KirenRijiju/status/2117552970900684996

Rijiju's remarks came after Gandhi levelled allegations that PM Modi became and remained Prime Minister with foreign assistance and that India's financial system was controlled and supported by foreign forces. In his earlier post, Gandhi had written, “Mr Modi, stop lying to this nation. You became PM because of foreign help. You remain PM because of foreign help. Your financial system is fully controlled and supported by foreigners. Foreign social media fully backs you.” He had also challenged the Prime Minister to an open debate, saying, “I challenge you to an open debate about this. Any stage, any time. Come if you have the guts. You won't dare, because you are terrified of what I know about you.”

Gandhi Renews Challenge for Open Debate

Meanwhile, Gandhi on Tuesday renewed his challenge to PM Modi for an open debate on allegations of foreign connections, asking the Prime Minister to choose any venue and even appoint RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as the judge. In a post on X, Gandhi said 24 hours had passed since he first challenged the Prime Minister and urged him to come forward for a public discussion in the presence of the media and the country's youth. “It's been 24 hours since I challenged you, Modi ji. You say the Opposition is anti-national. Choose any stage, any venue, and debate me on this - Who is anti-national? Who has connections with foreign forces? And what is the nature of those connections? Let's do this as soon as possible. Daro mat!” Gandhi wrote.

Suggesting the format of the debate, Gandhi said both leaders could sit across a table, with the Prime Minister free to appoint anyone as the judge. “You make allegations against me, don’t you? Come forward. Everything will become clear. You’ve filed defamation cases against me over other matters. I think there are around 45 defamation cases against me. But on this issue of the debate, on the question of foreign connections, you haven’t filed a defamation case. Go ahead, file one. We’ll discuss that openly too. Happy Diwali, Modi ji,” Gandhi added.

PM Modi's Initial Critique of the Opposition

The exchange began after PM Modi, while addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, criticised the Opposition, accusing it of becoming an obstructionist force rather than performing its democratic role. PM Modi had also alleged that certain forces were conspiring to divide the country and questioned their interactions with people abroad and alleged support from foreign forces. (ANI)