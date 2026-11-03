Amit Shah transferred Rs 632.62 crore to 67.4 lakh women under Chhattisgarh's Mahtari Vandan Yojana during the state's foundation day, while celebrating the decline of Naxalism and inaugurating key health and environmental projects.

Financial Empowerment for Women in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 3 (ANI): In a major boost to women's financial empowerment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday disbursed Rs 632.62 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 67.4 lakh beneficiaries across Chhattisgarh under the state's flagship 'Mahtari Vandan Yojana'. The amount was transferred via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) with the press of a remote button during the closing ceremony of the Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav in Raipur, in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Focus on Peace and Development

Urging the people of Chhattisgarh to celebrate the state's path of peace and development with full vigour, Union Home Minister Amit Shah energised a massive gathering at the closing ceremony of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav in Raipur, asking the crowd why their enthusiasm was muted when "Naxalism has ended." Addressing the valedictory session of the state foundation day celebrations alongside Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the Home Minister exhorted the audience to raise both hands in a pledge of victory as he led high-spirited chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and invoked Lord Ram.

Amit Shah energised the crowd with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and invoked Lord Ram, lauding the state's rapid transformation and the ongoing retreat of left-wing extremism. "Naxalism is nearing its end, so why is your voice low? Let us raise our hands together in a pledge of victory," Shah remarked, calling upon the people of Chhattisgarh to take a collective resolve for continued progress and peace across the state.

Development and Awards Ceremony

Inauguration of New Facilities

Earlier in the day, upon his arrival in the state capital, the Union Home Minister was received by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai along with senior cabinet colleagues and party leaders. During his visit, Amit Shah inaugurated the Artemis Shanti Hospital in Raipur, strengthening healthcare facilities in the region. He also inaugurated the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Park' (Peepal Van), an initiative focused on urban green cover and environmental sustainability.

Honouring Excellence

The ceremony also saw the presentation of the prestigious Chhattisgarh Rajya Alankaran awards across 36 categories to honour eminent personalities and institutions for notable contributions in social welfare, literature, indigenous culture, and sports. Among the awardees, Duban Lal Dhruv was conferred the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Smriti Samman for tribal upliftment and social consciousness; Sanju Devi was awarded the Gundadhur Samman for sports excellence; Vishwa Geeta Dhenu Govind Pakshi Sevadham received the Yati Yatanlal Samman for non-violence and cow protection; and Sushila Lata Netam was honoured with the Mini Mata Samman for women's empowerment.

In addition, the Home Minister conferred the Chhattisgarh Shaurya Padak on police personnel in recognition of their gallantry, presenting the medal to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gopal Buddu from Bijapur and his team members. (ANI)