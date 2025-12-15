Union Minister Kiren Rijiju blasted the opposition over slogans about killing PM Modi at a Congress rally. Citing the remarks, he demanded a formal apology from the Congress party on the floor of Parliament for the 'unfortunate' comments.

Rijiju Demands Apology Over 'Killing PM' Remarks

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday strongly criticised the opposition over sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Congress mega rally against alleged 'Vote Chori' claims, drawing attention to remarks made by some opposition leaders vocalised the idea of killing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the controversy, Rijiju said, "What kind of mindset is this which makes a public announcement about killing rivals? If some Opposition leaders speak about killing the PM, it is really unfortunate." He further condemned the remarks and demanded that the Congress party apologise formally in Parliament.

"Merely condemning is not enough. The Congress president and the LoP should apologise in the Parliament; they should apologise to the country. I think that if any humanity is left with them and if the Congress party wants to give any respect to the country, they should not delay and apologise to the country from the Floor of the Parliament. Only then will we agree that they committed a mistake and the Congress party admitted the mistake," Rijiju added.

Congress Leader Defends Controversial Slogan

Earlier, Congress leader Manju Lata Meena, during a rally organised by the party against alleged "vote chori," had reportedly stated, "Modi teri kabar khudegi, aaj nahin toh kal khudegi" (Modi, your grave will be dug soon, if not today, then tomorrow).

On Sunday, Meena defended her statement, claiming she was only expressing public anger over alleged vote rigging and accusing the Prime Minister of failing to address key issues. "There is so much anger among the public regarding vote rigging. They (BJP) have formed these governments by rigging votes, and the Election Commission is also acting according to their instructions. He (PM Modi) doesn't talk about employment, youth, women, or farmers. He distracts from the issues," Meena said. She is also the district president of the Jaipur Women's Congress. (ANI)