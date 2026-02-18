Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hit back at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's criticism of the Election Commission, questioning how she won three elections. This followed Banerjee's remarks calling the poll panel a 'Tughlaki commission' and alleging harassment.

Rijiju Questions Mamata Banerjee's Poll Wins

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her reported remarks on the Election Commission, questioning how she assumed office after winning elections three times.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Responding to Banerjee's statement regarding the Election Commission, Rijiju said, "First, ask her how she became Chief Minister after winning elections three times?"

Mamata Banerjee's 'Tughlaki Commission' Jibe

The Union Minister's remarks come amid a political exchange between leaders over comments about the Election Commission's functioning. Earlier on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the Election Commission, alleging that it was interfering in state matters and threatening officials and said that any attempt to "kill democracy" by anyone would be met with a "befitting reply."

"The Chief Minister called the poll panel "Tughlaki commission" and alleged that state government officers were being harassed. Addressing a press conference here, Banerjee accused the poll body of overreach and harassment. "The ECI is interfering in every state matter. They're threatening. We will follow the rules. But this is a Tughlaki commission. If you cross the boundary, then the people will reply with a sixer," Banerjee said.

Alleges Harassment of Officials and Citizens

She alleged that common citizens were also facing harassment."They are harassing common people. If steps are taken against the EROs against the complainants from the BJP, then why will there be no action against the ECI?" she asked.

'Ready to Go to Jail': Mamata's Defiance

Banerjee claimed that the BJP-led government would not remain in power beyond 2026. "After 2026, the Central government will lose power. If anyone wants to kill democracy, then I will give a befitting reply. If needed, I will take this worldwide," she said.

"Whoever is threatening the officers, I would like to remind them that the ECI can't do anything without the rules. You will be finished. I am not blaming everyone from the commission, but I don't like this Mohammad Bin Tughlaq. They're like a washing machine, washing away the democratic rights," she alleged.

The Trinamool Congress leader said she is prepared for any consequences. "I am ready to go to jail, if you want to kill me, then kill me. I am ready to sacrifice anything for the people. We have all the evidence with us, will expose everyone," she said.

"See the Bangladesh election, how they have done it peacefully. Your threat culture is killing the democracy. I would remind....who is conspiring against us that we got your history. Don't take revenge on the people," she added.

Politics in Bengal has heated up as the state will face assembly polls in the first half of this year. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) faces a major challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)