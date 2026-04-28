Union Minister Kiren Rijiju labelled the INDIA bloc a 'Tukde Tukde' gang, highlighting infighting between Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and Mamata Banerjee. He claimed the alliance was formed for convenience and not principles, and also slammed Kejriwal.

Rijiju Slams INDIA Bloc as 'Tukde-Tukde' Gang

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a strong attack on the INDIA bloc, describing its constituent parties as part of a "Tukde Tukde" gang. In an interview with ANI, Rijiju pointed to what he called a lack of coordination among alliance members, noting that opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and Mamata Banerjee frequently criticise one another. He claimed that the alliance lacks a shared ideological foundation and was formed out of convenience rather than principles. According to Rijiju, the parties even failed to unite on key issues like women's reservation, and instead focused on attacking each other.

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"All those who have formed the INDI Alliance belong to 'Tukde-Tukde'. They are not in tandem with each other. They all came together to oppose women's reservation. Then Rahul Gandhi goes and abuses Arvind Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal abuses Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi abuses Mamata didi... They didn't come together on principles. They came together solely to loot and for convenience," said Rijiju.

Denies Coercion, Says 'Good People' Have Left Kejriwal

He further denied the allegations of "coercion," saying that all "good people" have left AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, as seven Rajya Sabha MPs switched to the BJP. In an interview with ANI, Kiren Rijiju refuted the allegations of using the Enforcement Directorate against Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal and threatening him to join the BJP.

Slamming the AAP, he accused Arvind Kejriwal of turning it into his own "private party" and noted that several leaders have quit AAP in recent years. He said, "There's no question of coercion. The common man has been robbed in the name of 'Aam Aadmi'. Arvind Kejriwal has taken complete control and turned the Aam Aadmi Party into his own private party. One after another, so many people from the Aam Aadmi Party quit the party and even joined the BJP or Congress."

"There is no question of ED. The investigation agency does its work; we cannot comment on it. Now, only his core group, who engage in illegal activities together, remains. All the good people have left Kejriwal," the BJP leader added. (ANI)

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