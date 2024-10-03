'Cry of the Hour': Kolkata rape-murder victim's statue installed at RG Kar hospital, sparks row

According to one of the junior doctors involved in the protest, the statue is not meant to represent the victim herself but serves as a symbol of the pain and torture she endured. "This statue is not of the victim, but a symbol of the pain and torture she went through and the ongoing protests," the doctor said.

A controversy has erupted at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital over the installation of a statue dedicated to a trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at the hospital in August. The protesting junior doctors installed the statue, titled 'Cry of the Hour' created by artist Asit Sain. The sculpture, depicting a woman in anguish, symbolises the victim's pain and suffering in her final moments. The bust was placed near the office of the hospital's principal.

According to one of the junior doctors involved in the protest, the statue is not meant to represent the victim herself but serves as a symbol of the pain and torture she endured. "This statue is not of the victim, but a symbol of the pain and torture she went through and the ongoing protests," the doctor said.

However, the statue has been met with significant backlash, particularly on social media. Many have criticised the installation as being "disrespectful" and "disturbing." Taking to X, one user said, "Why immortalize her pain like this? It’s highly disturbing."

"To have one’s pain immortalized, only to be known for being violated, is insensitive and wrong," another user said.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh also condemned the installation, stating that it violates Supreme Court guidelines regarding the portrayal of rape victims. "No responsible person can do that. Not even in the name of art. The statue is not appropriate with the depiction of the girl's pain," Ghosh tweeted.

Defending the statue, Dr. Debdutt of RG Kar hospital said that the sculpture is symbolic and not intended to depict the victim specifically. "We have not broken any rules or neglected the court's order. This is just a symbolic sculpture, and we aim to highlight what happened and how she suffered," he said.

The controversy comes amid ongoing protests by junior doctors at the hospital, who have been on a ceasework since Tuesday. They are protesting the West Bengal government's failure to fulfill promises made in mid-September, which included improving safety and security in hospitals.

Their demands include the installation of CCTV cameras, round-the-clock security for healthcare workers, and stricter protocols to prevent violence against medical professionals.

