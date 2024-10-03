Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Cry of the Hour': Kolkata rape-murder victim's statue installed at RG Kar hospital, sparks row

    According to one of the junior doctors involved in the protest, the statue is not meant to represent the victim herself but serves as a symbol of the pain and torture she endured. "This statue is not of the victim, but a symbol of the pain and torture she went through and the ongoing protests," the doctor said.

    Cry of the Hour Kolkata rape-murder victim's statue installled at RG Kar hospital, sparks row AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 1:07 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

    A controversy has erupted at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital over the installation of a statue dedicated to a trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at the hospital in August. The protesting junior doctors installed the statue, titled 'Cry of the Hour' created by artist Asit Sain. The sculpture, depicting a woman in anguish, symbolises the victim's pain and suffering in her final moments. The bust was placed near the office of the hospital's principal.

    According to one of the junior doctors involved in the protest, the statue is not meant to represent the victim herself but serves as a symbol of the pain and torture she endured. "This statue is not of the victim, but a symbol of the pain and torture she went through and the ongoing protests," the doctor said.

    Cheers for consumers! Buy alcohol for Rs 99 under Andhra Pradesh's new liquor policy from THIS date

    However, the statue has been met with significant backlash, particularly on social media. Many have criticised the installation as being "disrespectful" and "disturbing." Taking to X, one user said, "Why immortalize her pain like this? It’s highly disturbing."

    "To have one’s pain immortalized, only to be known for being violated, is insensitive and wrong," another user said.

    Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh also condemned the installation, stating that it violates Supreme Court guidelines regarding the portrayal of rape victims. "No responsible person can do that. Not even in the name of art. The statue is not appropriate with the depiction of the girl's pain," Ghosh tweeted.

    Defending the statue, Dr. Debdutt of RG Kar hospital said that the sculpture is symbolic and not intended to depict the victim specifically. "We have not broken any rules or neglected the court's order. This is just a symbolic sculpture, and we aim to highlight what happened and how she suffered," he said.

    'It's getting scarier, tougher': 18,000 Indians in Israel face growing fears as conflict with Iran intensifies

    The controversy comes amid ongoing protests by junior doctors at the hospital, who have been on a ceasework since Tuesday. They are protesting the West Bengal government's failure to fulfill promises made in mid-September, which included improving safety and security in hospitals.

    Their demands include the installation of CCTV cameras, round-the-clock security for healthcare workers, and stricter protocols to prevent violence against medical professionals.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thief apologises for stealing Ashtadhatu idols of Radha-Krishna from Prayagraj temple; returns citing illness anr

    Thief apologises for stealing Ashtadhatu idols of Radha-Krishna from Prayagraj temple; returns citing illness

    Bengaluru Three more Pakistanis arrested in Jigani authorities discover over 15 illegal entries to India vkp

    Bengaluru: Three more Pakistanis arrested in Jigani; authorities discover over 15 illegal entries to India!

    Mission Shakti: CM Yogi expected to announce several new initiatives focused on women's empower dmn

    Mission Shakti: CM Yogi expected to announce several new initiatives focused on women's empower

    Kingpin of Rs 5,600 crore worth drugs haul in Delhi has Congress link; all you need to know AJR

    Kingpin of Rs 5,600 crore worth drugs haul in Delhi has Congress link; all you need to know

    Meerut temple servant orders paneer roll, receives egg roll instead; claims his 'religion corrupted' (WATCH) snt

    Meerut temple servant orders paneer roll, receives egg roll instead; claims his 'religion corrupted' (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Thief apologises for stealing Ashtadhatu idols of Radha-Krishna from Prayagraj temple; returns citing illness anr

    Thief apologises for stealing Ashtadhatu idols of Radha-Krishna from Prayagraj temple; returns citing illness

    Bengaluru Three more Pakistanis arrested in Jigani authorities discover over 15 illegal entries to India vkp

    Bengaluru: Three more Pakistanis arrested in Jigani; authorities discover over 15 illegal entries to India!

    Mission Shakti: CM Yogi expected to announce several new initiatives focused on women's empower dmn

    Mission Shakti: CM Yogi expected to announce several new initiatives focused on women's empower

    Kingpin of Rs 5,600 crore worth drugs haul in Delhi has Congress link; all you need to know AJR

    Kingpin of Rs 5,600 crore worth drugs haul in Delhi has Congress link; all you need to know

    Meerut temple servant orders paneer roll, receives egg roll instead; claims his 'religion corrupted' (WATCH) snt

    Meerut temple servant orders paneer roll, receives egg roll instead; claims his 'religion corrupted' (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon