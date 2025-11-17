RLM chief Upendra Khushwaha slammed the opposition for 'inciting' the public with false claims of a CM change in Bihar, confirming Nitish Kumar is returning to power. He commented after the NDA's landslide victory with 202 seats.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Khushwaha on Monday slammed the Mahagathbandhan alliance for "inciting" people by falsely claiming that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is going to change the Chief Minister of Bihar, but after election results were declared, it was clear that Nitish Kumar is returning to power.

"These opposition members were saying that there would be a situation like in Maharashtra (of changing CM), but everyone knows what the situation is. They were inciting the public that the Chief Minister would be changed, but everyone is seeing that Nitish Kumar is becoming the Chief Minister of Bihar again," the RLM chief told ANI.

Khushwaha was referencing the claim that just like in Maharashtra, former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde became a Deputy CM and a BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis became CM after, a similar thing could happen in Bihar, with a BJP leader helming the state government.

Khushwaha on Yadav family rift

When asked about the recent rift in the Yadav family with Rohini Acharya disowning her relatives and quitting politics, he added, "it's an internal matter of their family. The public is seeing everything, and that's why they are being rejected."

NDA sweeps Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. The counting of the votes was done on November 14, resulting in the NDA's victory in Bihar.

Bihar Election Results 2025: Seat Tally

The ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 89 seats. JD(U) won 85 seats, LJP (RV) won 19 seats, HAM (S) won 5 seats, and RLM won 4 seats.

Mahagathbandhan got just 35 seats with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning 25 seats, Congress 6, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. While All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat.