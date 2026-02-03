Congress leaders criticised the India-US trade deal, with Priyank Kharge terming it a 'GST Bachao Utsav' over alleged tariff imbalances. Others questioned why Donald Trump, not PM Modi, was announcing details like opening India's farm sector.

Kharge Slams Deal as 'GST Bachao Utsav'

Karnataka Minister for Electronics Priyank Kharge on Tuesday criticised the India-USA trade deal by drawing a comparison with the Goods and Services Tax (GST). He noted that while Washington has reduced tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters, Mallikarjun Kharge dismissed the trade deal as a "GST Bachao Utsav," alleging a severe trade imbalance. He claimed the agreement allows a 0% tariff on American goods entering India, compared to an 18% tariff on Indian goods entering the U.S. "The govt of India has become a madhouse. It is nothing but the GST Bachao Utsav, which the government celebrated so much. First you implement high GSTs, then you reduce it after 8 years, then you celebrate reduction. Similarly, the US tariff has been reduced to 18%, so you are celebrating a reduction while there is zero tariff on US goods...I don't know what the Government of India is celebrating. I don't see sense in this," said Kharge.

Congress Questions PM Modi's Silence, US Announcements

Besides Priyank Kharge, other Congress leaders also criticised India-US trade deal. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that all the decisions made by India are being announced by US President Donald Trump instead of PM Modi himself, underlining that it affects the self-respect of the country.

"Looking at recent events, it seems as if India's capital has shifted from New Delhi to Washington, DC, and PM Modi has gone on a long vacation. We are learning about all of India's decisions from Washington, DC, and its President Donald Trump, who is making the announcements... Prime Minister, your silence is troubling us. This is against the self-respect of the country, against its sovereignty, and against its glorious history. Take action and speak the truth; we want to hear it from you, in the Indian Parliament, and in the country's capital, Delhi."

Concerns Over Strategic Autonomy

He further highlighted that, according to the US Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, India has agreed to unprecedented access to its agricultural market for US exports. Tiwari stressed that such integral information should have been announced by PM Modi, not by the President of the United States.

"In a social media post, the US Secretary of Agriculture has claimed that India has given unprecedented access to its agricultural markets for the export of produce from the US. In addition to this, there is a commitment by India to buy USD 500 billion worth of energy, technology, agricultural products and other goods from the US. If you have the President of another country announcing contours of what is purportedly a bilateral trade deal, then it transgresses and infringes upon and undermines your strategic autonomy..." he said.

Party Demands Clarity on Key Deal Aspects

Earlier in the day, Congress demanded complete details of the India-US trade deal, raising questions about key aspects, including the opening of the agricultural sector, the reduction of tariffs to "zero," and a pause on the purchase of Russian oil, as claimed by US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, Congress first questioned the manner of the deal announcement, then delved into the details shared by Donald Trump. The party said that reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers against the US to 'zero will "impact" India and also questioned how opening the agriculture sector would ensure the "security of farmers."

"Trump says that India will move to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers against the United States to 'zero'. It seems India has agreed to completely open its market for America. This will impact the Indian industry, traders and farmers. There is talk of opening the agriculture sector for America in the statement as well. What exactly is the deal? How have the security and interests of our farmers been ensured?" they asked.