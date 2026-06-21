Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at party workers in Bengaluru, calling them "useless fellows" for chanting pro-DK Shivakumar slogans. He stressed party discipline over individual worship and warned of disciplinary action.

Kharge Rebukes Pro-Shivakumar Chants

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday reprimanded party workers during the 'Sankalpa Samavesha' programme in Bengaluru after a section of the crowd interrupted the proceedings with slogans in support of Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

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Visibly irked by the "DK-DK" chants, the veteran leader rebuked the workers, calling them "useless fellows" and said the event was meant to be a party programme and not one centred around any individual leader. "Will the entire country be affected if you shout here? This is not an individual's programme, it is a party programme. You useless fellows... There is no worship of individuals here, we are here for the party programme which brings all of us together," Kharge said.

'Party Programme, Not Individual Worship'

Expressing displeasure over the lack of decorum, Kharge questioned the presence of other attendees if only a few were going to dominate the event with noise. "If one person says one thing and another person shouts something else, what have the others come here for? Have they come to sweep the floor?" he retorted.

Emphasizing his long-standing career in politics, the Congress President reminded the gathering that the party is the foundation of their identity. "I have 58 years of political experience. Many leaders have come here; although their contribution to the party is small, the party has given them a very big contribution.," he added.

Disciplinary Action Warned

Kharge further warned that the disruptive behavior would not go unpunished, and disciplinary action would follow after reviewing footage from the event. "Remember... discipline is always necessary for the party. Whoever is shouting here, there will be footage. I will take disciplinary action after reviewing the footage," the Congress President warned.

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