Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Pawan Khera paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his 164th birth anniversary. Kharge highlighted his message against bigotry, while Khera hailed him as a 'warrior monk' fighting sectarianism.

In a post on X, Kharge remembered Swami Vivekananda as a great thinker and philosopher who continues to inspire India's youth. "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on National Youth Day. Today is the birth anniversary of India's great thinker and philosopher,Swami Vivekananda ji. He is a symbol of Indian life values and an invaluable source of inspiration for our youth. As a tribute to Swami ji's thoughts and ideals, Shri Rajiv Gandhi had declared this day as "National Youth Day." Some excerpts from his historic speech delivered at the Parliament of Religions in Chicago, America, in 1893, which are still highly relevant today," he wrote. समस्त देशवासियों को राष्ट्रीय युवा दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। आज भारत के महान चिंतक और दार्शनिक स्वामी विवेकानंद जी की जयंती है। वे भारतीय जीवन-मूल्यों के प्रतीक हैं और हमारे युवाओं के लिए प्रेरणा का अमूल्य स्रोत हैं। स्वामी जी के विचारों और आदर्शों को श्रद्धांजलि स्वरूप, श्री… pic.twitter.com/nYlkHCJYZy — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 12, 2026

Kharge recalls Vivekananda's message against sectarianism

Emphasising the enduring relevance of Swami Vivekananda's ideas, Kharge recalled his strong message against sectarianism, intolerance, and division, as articulated in his landmark address at the Parliament of Religions. "Sectarianism, bigotry, and its horrible descendant, fanaticism, have long possessed this beautiful earth. They have filled the earth with violence. How many times has this earth been reddened with blood. How many civilizations have been destroyed and how many countries have been ruined. If these terrible demons had not been there, human society would have been much more advanced today, but now their time is over. I am fully confident that the conch sound of this conference today will destroy all dogmas, all kinds of strife, whether by the sword or the pen, and all ill feelings between people."

"Swami Vivekananda ji taught humanity important lessons like spiritual development and equality and gave India a distinct identity in the world," the post added on X.

Pawan Khera hails 'warrior monk'

Congress leader Pawan Khera portrayed Vivekananda as a "warrior monk" who fought against narrow-mindedness and promoted values of service and unity.

In a post on X, Khera wrote, "Today is the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda ji. In his short life, he left behind for us a vast treasure of wisdom and discernment. That warrior monk spent his entire life fighting against sectarianism, narrow-mindedness, and pettiness. He stood firm as a fearless proponent of values like tolerance, harmony, and service. It is the misfortune of this country, of Hinduism, of our times, that a gang spreading communal frenzy is able to cunningly exploit Swami ji's name through organized falsehood and deceit. The poisonous vine of communal madness that Swami ji devoted himself to uprooting is being replanted today. The very youth whom he inspired toward human service by calling them "sons of nectar" are now being preached to take "revenge" in this so-called era of nectar." आज स्वामी विवेकानंद जी की जयंती है। अपने अल्पकालिक जीवन में वे हमारे लिए विपुल विवेक-संपदा छोड़ गए हैं। उस योद्धा संन्यासी ने आजीवन सांप्रदायिकता, संकीर्णता और क्षुद्रता से युद्ध किया। वे सहिष्णुता, सद्भाव और सेवा जैसे मूल्यों के निर्भीक पोषक बनकर खड़े रहे। यह इस देश का, हिंदू… pic.twitter.com/7OqNWR6OvR — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) January 12, 2026

National Youth Day and Vivekananda's Legacy

National Youth Day, observed every year on January 12, marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Swami Vivekananda, known in his pre-monastic life as Narendranath Datta, was born in Kolkata on 12 January 1863.

Swami Vivekananda founded the Ramakrishna Mission on 1 May 1897, which would bring together monks and laypeople to propagate Practical Vedanta and various forms of social service.

Swami Vivekananda is always remembered all over the world for his address at the World's Parliament of Religions held in Chicago in 1893, which led the western intelligentsia to turn around and recognise the great culture and tradition India has had since time immemorial. (ANI)