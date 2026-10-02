Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. He described them as 'great sons of the country' and urged people to follow their guidance and learn from their simple lives.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries, describing both as “great sons of the country” and urging people to follow their guidance.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said the country was observing the birth anniversaries of two great leaders who made significant contributions to India.

“Look, today is the birthday of two great men. Mahatma Gandhi ji, who gave the country freedom, and Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, who gave the country a good direction with the slogan ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’,” Kharge said.

'Learn from their guidance'

He highlighted Shastri’s contribution to the country and recalled his role in leading the nation during a challenging period.

“Along with that slogan, the fight they waged to save our country, such a great hero is our Lal Bahadur Shastri ji,” he said.

Kharge said both Gandhi and Shastri were great sons of the country and that everyone should learn from their guidance and lives.

“Both are great sons of the country, and everyone should learn to follow their guidance,” Kharge said.

He recalled Gandhi’s simple lifestyle and his role in India’s freedom struggle, saying the Mahatma encouraged people to participate in the fight for freedom.

“On one hand, Gandhi ji, who lived a simple life and told the people of the country the same thing, that you all must fight for freedom, and by preparing an army of millions, he gave the country freedom,” he said.

Kharge also praised Shastri for leading the country with simplicity and humility during his tenure as Prime Minister.

“On the other hand, if there was any Prime Minister in this country who lived the simplest life, it was Lal Bahadur Shastri ji. He ran his Prime Ministership with a very simple, gentlemanly, and ordinary approach, and he is a great example for our country,” Kharge said.

He said the lives of both leaders should serve as an example for young people and citizens across the country.

“It is for the youth, for the citizens, for everyone. That is why on this occasion I congratulate him and offer my greetings to all of them,” he added.

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