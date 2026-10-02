Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Meghalaya on Oct 4-5 to present the President's Colour to the state police. Extensive security, with 1,500 personnel, is in place for the ceremony, which the DGP called a matter of pride and achievement.

Amit Shah's Visit for President's Colour Ceremony

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Meghalaya from October 4 to 5 to attend a special ceremony where he will present the President's colour to the state police. Ahead of the visit, extensive security and traffic arrangements have been put in place across the state.

Extensive Security and Traffic Arrangements

Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Vivek Syiem stated that the Superintendent of Police (Traffic) will issue necessary advisories to prevent traffic-related inconvenience to the general public. "The Union Home Minister is coming here for the investiture ceremony of the presidential colours, and this is a matter of pride for the Meghalaya police. It is a matter of achievement.....Preparations have been made for the coming of the honourable Union Home Minister, which is slated for the fourth and fifth. The advisories will be given by the Traffic SP on which routes to avoid and the timings, so that we will try to cause the least inconvenience," said Siyem told reporters.

The DGP informed that comprehensive security measures have been deployed along the routes scheduled for the Union Home Minister's movement, as various police units and specialised teams will be deployed for security purposes in the state. As per the DGP, approximately 1,500 police personnel are expected to be deployed as part of the overall security apparatus. "Elaborate security arrangements have been made all along the way. Tactical teams and different units have come. So almost a strength about 1500 personnel will be deployed here," added Syiem.

A Mark of Pride and Achievement

Highlighting the significance of the occasion, Syiem remarked that the President's Colour is a matter of pride and achievement for the Meghalaya Police, asserting that it is one of a select few forces in the Northeast to receive this honour. He further stated that this honour is the result of the sacrifices, integrity, and dedication of the police personnel.

Syiem remarked that the Meghalaya Police remains committed to enhancing professionalism in its operations and providing better service to the public in the future. "We are one of the few northeastern states who have achieved this. This is because of the sacrifice, the integrity, the dedication in our service, and we will endeavor to give the best in whatever we do," asserted Syiem.

The President’s Colour, also referred to as the 'Rashtrapati ka Nishaan', represents the most prestigious military and law enforcement honour awarded to an armed forces unit, training institution, or state and Union Territory police force in India. (ANI)

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