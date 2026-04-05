Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge stirred controversy by stating PM Modi and CM Vijayan can fool 'illiterate' people in Gujarat but not educated Keralites. He accused the two leaders of centralizing power and alleged a BJP-LDF collusion.

In remarks that are likely to stoke a political controversy, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday sought to make a comparison between people in Keralam and in Gujarat as he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and said the two leaders "can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or in other places" but not in the poll-bound state.

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Kharge attacks PM Modi, CM Vijayan

Addressing a rally here, Kharge also accused PM Modi and the Keralam Chief Minister of wanting to keep power centralized in their hands. He said that leaders of the BJP and the ruling Left Democratic Front should not misguide the people of the state. "Don't misguide the people of Keralam. They are very clever, they are educated. Modi ji, Vijay (Pinarayi Vijayan), you both can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or in other places, but you can't fool Keralam people," he said.

Kharge alleged collusion between the BJP and the CPI(M) in the Keralam assembly polls. "Narendra Modi in Delhi and Pinarayi Vijayan in Keralam have a similar style of functioning. They both want to keep power centralized in their own hands. I heard from people that Keralam's Narendra Modi is Pinarayi Vijayan, and that the BJP and the LDF have secretly plotted to keep the Congress away from power," he alleged.

'Is Keralam moving forward or being held back?'

He said Keralam has always been a beacon of progressive thinking, social justice, and education. "But today, I want to ask: is Keralam moving forward or being held back? For the last 10 years under the LDF government, led by Pinarayi Vijayan, promises have been made, but what has been delivered to the people is important," he said.

Kharge accused the LDF government of corruption and scandals including gold smuggling case.

Broken promises to workers alleged

He alleged that tea and cardamom workers in Keralam are suffering and many tea land owners are shutting down their businesses in this area. "The LDF government had promised financial support to tea planters, but once they came to power, they forgot it. Also, because of new exploitative labour laws, the workers are not getting proper facilities from the owners. We promise better wages, timely benefits and dignity for every worker in Keralam," he said.

Keralam will go to the polls on April 9 and results will be declared on May 4.