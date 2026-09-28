Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP-RSS for resorting to violence, citing the alleged slapping of a youth by Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma. Kharge accused the 'dictator' BJP of crushing democracy and assaulting people.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-RSS, alleging that the party has become "rattled by people's questions" and is resorting to violence against citizens, as he cited the alleged slapping of a youth by Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma.

Kharge's attack on 'dictator' BJP-RSS

In a post on shared X, Kharge said, "ED-CBI on the Opposition, Slaps, Batons, and Bullets on the People! Modi ji's BJP has become so rattled by people's questions that even abusive terms like 'angry uncle,' 'brainwashed Naxal,' and 'protest-monger' now feel stale. The dictator BJP-RSS is now openly resorting to violence. Delhi's ministers are slapping youth."

Kharge also referred to the alleged baton charge on youth at Jantar Mantar and other incidents. "Under Amit Shah's watch, youth were baton-charged at Jantar Mantar. Before that, a Modi minister's son ran over farmers with his car. A central minister said, 'Shoot them,' ___ said. Rubber bullets were fired in the farmers' movement, killing 750 farmers. In Una, Gujarat, Dalits were whipped, but justice hasn't been served even now."

"When the arrogance of power reaches its peak, public suppression and humiliation of the people become a habit. The BJP-RSS folks aren't just crushing democracy with policies; now they're directly assaulting the people with raised batons and sticks," Kharge added.

Row over alleged assault by Delhi minister

His remarks came amid a row over allegations that Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma allegedly slapped youth Sahib Singh during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar.

Advocate details alleged assault

Advocate Mankan Deep Singh Bammi, representing Delhi youth Sahib Singh, on Sunday alleged that Verma slapped his client during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar after Singh raised questions over alleged corruption in road construction.

Bammi said Singh was questioning the condition of a stretch of the Outer Ring Road in the Tilak Nagar Assembly constituency and was livestreaming when the minister allegedly assaulted him.

"Delhi's PWD Minister Parvesh Verma raised his hand and slapped Sahib Singh just because he asked about the corruption in road construction," Bammi told ANI.

He alleged that Verma arrived at the spot after Singh's video on the road condition gained attention and called AAP MLA Jarnail Singh to the location.

"Frustrated by this and unable to get a straight answer, Pravesh Verma went straight up to Sahib Singh, who was streaming live video on his phone, and slapped him, and the 14 or 15 people who were already there with Pravesh Verma started pushing and kicking Sahib Singh," Bammi alleged.

The advocate said he called the PCR at Vikas Puri police station, but the police did not immediately register an FIR or record a statement. "We were made to sit at the police station for 1.5 hours, after which the SHO finally filed a 1.5-page-long complaint," he said.

'Can no one even ask a question?': Youth alleges

Earlier, Singh, speaking to ANI, alleged that Verma "could not handle" the poor condition of the road. "Parvesh Verma had no idea he would be exposed. He did not expect the reality of the road to come to light. At that moment, the MLA picked up a piece of the road, and it crumbled in his hand like a 'papad'... he couldn't handle it. He snatched my phone, twisted my arm, and slapped me," he alleged.

"Can no one even ask a question these days? What are the youth of the country supposed to do?" Singh said.

He also alleged that police accepted his complaint but did not register an FIR against the minister.

AAP protests, minister denies charge

Meanwhile, AAP leaders staged a protest on Sunday demanding registration of an FIR against Verma. Delhi Police detained AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar and other party workers during the protest.

Bharadwaj alleged that police had not registered an FIR despite video evidence of the incident.

Verma, however, denied the allegations and claimed that AAP workers abused his family and misbehaved with them.

In a video statement on X, he alleged that supporters of AAP MLA Jarnail Singh verbally abused his family. He also alleged that the AAP MLA demanded commissions from officials involved in road projects, and said any attempt to obstruct government work or damage property would not be tolerated.

He further claimed that an official complaint and an FIR had already been registered against the MLA and his associates over alleged obstruction of public works.

Remarks amid row over constitutional bodies

Kharge's remarks come amid growing Opposition attacks on constitutional bodies, particularly the Election Commission, in the wake of the recent SIR controversy triggered by a media report. The Indian Express had reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions related to the SIR process, prompting Opposition parties to question the poll body's independence and demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. (ANI)