Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar is set to travel to Delhi to discuss drought relief and the Kasturirangan report with the Centre. He will also meet Union Ministers and criticized the BJP for not joining the all-party delegation for farmers' interests.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said he will travel to Delhi to discuss drought relief, the Kasturirangan report and other issues with the Centre, while asserting that he will do whatever is required to protect the interests of farmers if the Opposition does not join the all-party delegation.

Speaking to reporters about his Delhi visit, Shivakumar said that discussions would be held on drought relief and the Kasturirangan report, while he would also meet several Union Ministers and attend party meetings on education and electoral issues. “I just fixed a meeting for the all-party members meeting; we have to discuss Kasturirangan and drought. So I want to fix a date, and at the same time I'm meeting a few central ministers also, and I have my party meeting also, one on education, one on the vote issue with the CEC. So we are discussing, and I'll come back on that issue,” he said.

Shivakumar Slams BJP Over All-Party Delegation

Reacting to the BJP’s decision not to join the all-party delegation to the Centre over drought relief, Shivakumar said, “If they are not joining, it means that they are not interested in the farmers. They know that they are not able to speak to the leaders. They don’t have a face.”

He said the Opposition should reconsider its decision and participate in efforts to seek relief for drought-hit farmers. “If they say that they will not join in this drought issue, then they should understand what that means. For them, everything about the farmers of this state is just lies and a drama. They keep saying Give this much and that much to the farmers. I have already said that if you get it done, we will also give it. So, they should come and get it done,” he said.

Shivakumar said a committee would be constituted from the third and assured that officials would provide the required support within the framework of the law. “They keep saying, ‘Give this much today, give Rs 25, give this much and that much,’ and then they should come and speak about the protest. I have said that a committee will come from the third. Whatever is required, all of us, including the officials, will provide them support within the framework of the law. They should come. They should act according to their words,” he said.

He added, “If they don’t, we have no problem. If they don’t join, I will do whatever I have to do to protect the interests of the farmers of this state.”

Kasturirangan Report on the Agenda

On the Kasturirangan issue, Shivakumar said he would seek meetings with officials, Union Ministers and the Prime Minister to present the state's representation. “Even regarding the Kasturirangan matter, I will seek time from the officials, the Union Ministers and the Prime Minister. I will seek time and do whatever is required to convey my representation to them,” he said. (ANI)

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