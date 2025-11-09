NCP(SP) leader Eknath Khadse accused the Mahayuti govt of protecting Ajit Pawar's son Parth in the Pune land deal case and demanded Ajit Pawar's resignation. CM Devendra Fadnavis has assured a fair investigation, stating no one will be spared.

Khadse Slams Govt, Demands Resignation

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and former Maharashtra revenue minister Eknath Khadse has slammed the Mahayuti government over the multi-crore Pune land deal case, saying that attempts are being made to protect Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar. He also demanded Ajit Pawar's resignation on moral grounds.

"The transactions show that two individuals were involved in the land purchase... Parth Pawar holds a 99% share in the company. However, the government claims that the power of attorney was given to only two individuals. Parth Pawar is just as responsible as the first two," Khadse told reporters. "Therefore, an attempt is being made to protect Parth Pawar...When an allegation was made against me regarding the Bhosari plot, although I had no connection to it. Still, on moral grounds, I had to resign... So why wasn't this done here?... The suspension file of the tehsildar who was suspended today has been pending for two months... A narco test should be conducted," he added.

The Mundhwa Land Deal Controversy

The controversy surrounds the sale of 40 acres of government-owned land in Pune's Mundhwa area to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm linked to Parth Pawar. The deal has been criticised for allegedly undervaluing the land and evading stamp duty.

CM Fadnavis Assures Fair Investigation

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that action would be taken against anyone found guilty, stating, "No one will be spared; Inquiry identifying all involved will be completed within a month."

Speaking to the media, CM Fadnavis said FIRs have already been filed against the company and its authorised signatories, adding that "no one has been spared." Asked about the Opposition parties' criticism over not naming Parth Pawar in the FIR, he said, "Those who don't even understand what an FIR (First Information Report) is are the ones making such baseless allegations. When an FIR is registered, it is filed against the express parties involved."

"In this case, the FIR has been filed against the company and its authorised signatories. It's essential to recognise that when an FIR is registered, it encompasses all parties involved: those who signed the documents, those who sold, those who facilitated wrongful registration, and those who made alterations. If new names or links emerge during the investigation, action will be taken against them as well. In the current FIR, no one has been spared. Let the inquiry report come; action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in it," he said. "Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also agrees with my view. Even yesterday, we did not wait a single minute; the officers found prima facie guilty were suspended immediately, and FIRs were registered against those primarily responsible. This government does not protect anyone, nor does it hide anything. If anyone commits wrongdoing, this government will never shield them," CM Fadnavis emphasised.

Opposition Calls for Judicial Inquiry

The Opposition has called for a judicial inquiry, citing irregularities in the transaction. Ajit Pawar has distanced himself from the deal, claiming he has no connection to it. (ANI)