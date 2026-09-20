UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar slammed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, alleging his government took anti-Dalit decisions like ending reservation in promotions. He also refuted Yadav's job criticism, stating the Yogi govt provided 9.5 lakh jobs.

Rajbhar Slams SP Over 'Anti-Dalit' Decisions

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday took a sharp swipe at Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that the party took several decisions negatively impacting the Dalit community when it was in power in the state.

Targeting Yadav over his recent press conferences and political outreach, Rajbhar recalled the SP regime's controversial move to scrap reservation for Scheduled Caste employees in government services. "Akhilesh ji, it is good that you are holding a press conference. But when the Samajwadi Party was in power, it made several decisions impacting Dalits. They ended reservation in promotions for Dalits, affecting many employees. They are the same old people; they haven't changed," Rajbhar said. The remarks come amid the Samajwadi Party's aggressive push on its 'PDA' (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpasankhyak) plank, aiming to consolidate backward classes, Dalits, and minorities in the state.

Minister Counters Akhilesh on Employment Figures

Earlier on Wednesday also, he hit back at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, asserting that the state administration has generated nearly 9.5 lakh government jobs for youth. Addressing the media, Rajbhar stated that Akhilesh Yadav was ill-informed regarding the administration's employment statistics and urged him to review official figures. “Akhilesh ji may not be aware of the facts, and he should get the information. More than 9.5 lakh government jobs have been provided under Yogi ji’s government. Around 58,000 Panchayat assistants have also received employment,” Rajbhar told ANI.

The minister further pointed out that over two lakh individuals have accessed collateral-free, interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to launch businesses, alongside regular statewide job fairs.

“More than 2 lakh young people have benefited from loans of up to Rs 5 lakh without guarantees or interest to start businesses. Employment fairs are also being organised to provide jobs to young people," the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister said.