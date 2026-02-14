Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to the Union Urban Affairs Minister, thanking him for considering an RRTS project. The State Cabinet has given in-principle approval for the high-speed transit system to tackle congestion along the state's urban corridor.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday wrote to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, thanking him for expressing willingness to consider a proposal for a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project in Kerala during their meeting at an urban conclave in Kochi last year. In his letter, Vijayan said the State Cabinet had accorded in-principle approval on January 28 to proceed with the RRTS proposal. He added that a Conceptual Note on RRTS Kerala has been appended and described the project as crucial to the State's long-term sustainable mobility strategy, given Kerala's unique urban and demographic context.

"You may kindly recall our meeting on the occasion of the Urban Conclave held on September 12, 2025 at Kochi. We are grateful to you for announcing, on that occasion, that your Ministry would be willing to consider a proposal for a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project in Kerala. I am very happy to inform you that the State Cabinet has accorded in principle approval on 28th January 2026 for going ahead with the proposal for implementing RRTS in Kerala. The Conceptual Note for RRTS Kerala is appended. We believe that this would be a project of critical importance to the State's long-term sustainable mobility strategy. Kerala represents a unique urban and demographic context in India," Vijayan wote in his letter.

Addressing Kerala's Urban Challenges

Explaining the need for the project, the Chief Minister noted that Kerala functions as a near-urban continuum corridor with dense population along the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod axis. He said this linear urbanisation, coupled with one of the highest vehicle densities in the country, has put immense pressure on road infrastructure, leading to congestion, accidents and socio-economic losses. The CM stressed that a high-capacity, high-speed mass transit system is urgently required and aligns with the State's commitment to environmental sustainability and carbon emission reduction.

"The State functions as a near urban continuum corridor, with dense population spread along the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod axis. This linear urbanisation, combined with one of the highest vehicle densities in the country, has placed extraordinary pressure on our road infrastructure. Traffic congestion and road accidents continue to impose significant socio-economic costs, underscoring the urgent need for a high-capacity, high-speed mass transit solution. At the same time, Kerala's unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability necessitates a mobility framework that substantially reduces carbon emissions while improving safety and efficiency," the letter added.

Integrated Transit Ecosystem

Vijayan further noted that Kerala already has an operational metro system in Kochi, with metro projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode in the planning stage. He said the proposed RRTS network is intended to complement and connect these metro systems, link all major airports in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kannur, and Calicut, and enable seamless intercity and intra-regional mobility. Such integration, he added, would enhance ridership, optimise infrastructure investments and deliver transformative outcomes for the State.

"Kerala already has an operational metro system in Kochi, with the Thiruvananthapuram and the Kozhikode Metro in stages of planning. We envisage an integrated rapid transit ecosystem, wherein an RRTS network complements and connects these three metro systems, links all major airports in the State Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kannur and Calicut and enables seamless, high-speed inter-city and intra-regional mobility. Such integration would significantly enhance ridership, optimise infrastructure investments, and deliver transformative outcomes for the State," said the letter.

Collaboration and National Significance

The Chief Minister also expressed confidence that the expertise of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in planning and operating RRTS projects, combined with Kerala's experience in executing complex infrastructure projects while safeguarding environmental and social concerns, would make the initiative nationally significant and a replicable model for other densely populated regional corridors.

CM Vijayan's letter stated, "We firmly believe that NCRTC's proven expertise in planning, implementation and operation of RRTS projects, combined with Kerala's track record in executing complex infrastructure projects while safeguarding environmental and social considerations, would make this collaboration one of national importance. Such an initiative could also serve as a replicable model for other densely populated regional corridors across the country." (ANI)