A massive fire in Amritsar's Rambagh market area on Thursday resulted in one death and major property damage. A short circuit is suspected to be the cause. Firefighters are at the scene, and an MLA has assured government assistance for victims.

Short Circuit Suspected Cause According to police officials, the fire broke out in a prominent market area. Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singh confirmed the casualty and the suspected cause of the blaze. "This area comes under the Rambagh police station. Fire brigade vehicles are on the spot. It seems that the fire was triggered by a short circuit. We have recovered one body from the site," Singh said. MLA Assures Government Assistance Aam Aadmi Party MLA Ajay Gupta, who reached the spot to oversee the operations, described the incident as "unfortunate and bizarre." "Rambagh is a prominent market within the city, and this specific area is dedicated to bamboo vendors. Upon receiving information, we immediately contacted fire brigade officials to dispatch tenders as soon as possible. A large crowd has gathered here; consequently, the police administration has been deployed to maintain law and order," Gupta told ANI.Updating on the status of the fire, the MLA added, "Around 90 per cent of the situation is under control, with only about 10 per cent left to contain. We will control this fire soon."Gupta further assured that the state government would provide assistance to those affected. "I will speak with our Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, over the phone, and we will compensate for whatever loss occurred. One death has happened, which is very unfortunate," he added.Further details are awaited. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) A massive fire broke out in the Rambagh area of Amritsar on Thursday, resulting in the death of one person and causing extensive property damage. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, and efforts to completely extinguish the blaze are currently underway.According to police officials, the fire broke out in a prominent market area. Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singh confirmed the casualty and the suspected cause of the blaze. "This area comes under the Rambagh police station. Fire brigade vehicles are on the spot. It seems that the fire was triggered by a short circuit. We have recovered one body from the site," Singh said.Aam Aadmi Party MLA Ajay Gupta, who reached the spot to oversee the operations, described the incident as "unfortunate and bizarre." "Rambagh is a prominent market within the city, and this specific area is dedicated to bamboo vendors. Upon receiving information, we immediately contacted fire brigade officials to dispatch tenders as soon as possible. A large crowd has gathered here; consequently, the police administration has been deployed to maintain law and order," Gupta told ANI.Updating on the status of the fire, the MLA added, "Around 90 per cent of the situation is under control, with only about 10 per cent left to contain. We will control this fire soon."Gupta further assured that the state government would provide assistance to those affected. "I will speak with our Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, over the phone, and we will compensate for whatever loss occurred. One death has happened, which is very unfortunate," he added.Further details are awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source