As Keralam votes, CPI(M) MP John Brittas expressed confidence in the Left Front's return to power. He accused the RSS and Jamat-e-Islami of religious polarisation and commented on the Women's Reservation Bill ahead of a special Parliament session.

As Keralam votes, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas on Thursday expressed confidence that the Left Front will return to power. Speaking to the reporters after casting his vote at Jawahar Nagar LP School here, Brittas said, "It is clear that the Left Front is going to come back to power. There is an overwhelming response from the people... People are enthusiastic to participate in this democratic process... Left front government did an unparalleled performance this time."

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Brittas on Religious Polarisation

He accused the RSS and Jamat-e-Islami of promoting religious polarisation but expressed confidence that Keralam voters will not fall into this trap. "There is no difference between the RSS and Jamat E Islami, because both are proponents of religious theocratic governance in the state and clap their hands together to ensure there is a polarisation, but the people of Keralam will not fall in this trap," he said.

Stance on Women's Reservation Bill

Further, he said the Left Front has long supported the Women's Reservation Bill and criticised delays, noting the PM is now trying to address shortcomings of the earlier Bill. "The left front has been championing for the women's reservation, and the PM should contemplate the delay that happened... The PM now just wants to rectify the shortcomings that the previous Bill had," Brittas said.

This comes as the Parliament is set to meet for a three-day special session from April 16, with a focus on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill. The Government has planned two major amendments. 2023's Nari Shakti Vandan Act tied women's reservation to the new census and delimitation. Due to census delays, the plan is to proceed with the 2011 census data.

Keralam Election Day

Polling began at 7 am across all 140 constituencies in Keralam, with voters turning out steadily to decide the fate of 883 candidates. According to the Election Commission of India, voter turnout stood at 33.28 per cent till 11 AM. (ANI)