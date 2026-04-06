Ahead of the Keralam polls, CM Pinarayi Vijayan presented the LDF government's progress report, stating 97% of manifesto promises have been met. Key achievements cited include the LIFE Mission, poverty eradication, and infrastructure projects.

The Left Democratic Front government on Monday placed its progress report of performance before the electorate ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls in Keralam.

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Addressing a press conference in Dharmadam today, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said that 97 per cent of the promises made by the 2021 LDF election manifesto have been implemented and others are in the advanced stages of implementation. He said that the report is being presented in the 10th year of the LDF government. Presenting accounts before the public is the responsibility of the government, he said, adding that such reports have been published regularly since 2017.

Welfare and Social Security Initiatives

The Chief Minister highlighted several key achievements of the LDF government. The LIFE Mission scheme, the flagship scheme of the Keralam Government under CM Vijayan, delivered five lakh houses to the homeless across the state benefiting 20 lakh people, he said. Under the Punargeham scheme, 2,682 houses were built for fishing communities and flats were provided to 738 families. A total of 4,56,689 land title deeds have been distributed to those who previously did not have ownership documents.

The eradication of extreme poverty from Keralam was also cited as one of the government's landmark accomplishments during its tenure. A total of 64,006 families were lifted out of extreme poverty. He also noted that Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance is being provided to housewives, benefiting over 16,40,276 people.

The Chief Minister added that several other welfare initiatives have also been implemented in Kerala, including the introduction of the One Land Ownership Protection Act, aimed at safeguarding housing rights.

Infrastructure and Rehabilitation Projects

On the Vizhinjam Port project, the performance report said work has been accelerated advancing the expected completion from 2045 to 2028. Vijayan said that this was done despite the absence of central funding.

The Chief Minister said the first part of a township has been completed and 178 houses have been handed over to beneficiaries as part of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala rehabilitation efforts. He further said that the construction on the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel road project in Wayanad has begun.

Election Context

Meanwhile, Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting again in his home consitutency Dharmadam in Kannur district, is pitted against V P Abdul Rasheed of the Congress and BJP leader K Ranjith in the upcoming Assembly polls.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the LDF under Vijayan secured 99 seats in the 140-seat Keralam Assembly, increasing its seat tally in 2016 where it won 91 seats, overcoming the traditional anti-incumbency trend in the State. The current government's term is set to conclude in May. (ANI)