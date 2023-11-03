Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Youth hacked to death in Palakkad; friend in custody

    A youth was hacked to death in Pattambi, Palakkad, on Friday. The victim was identified as Ansar, a native of Pattambi. His best friend, Mustafa, is in police custody.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    Palakkad: A youth was hacked to death in Pattambi in Palakkad district on Friday. The deceased was identified as Ansar, native of Kondurkara. The incident happened at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Thrithala, Pattambi. The locals informed the police after finding bloodstains on the road near Pattambi.

    In the subsequent investigation, the police found bloodstains near the Bharathapuzha river area. After the attack, Ansar sought treatment at a private hospital in Pattambi. However, he died before receiving expert treatment this morning. 

    Before succumbing to his injuries, Ansar told the nurse that his best friend Mustafa tried to kill him. Based on this, the Thrithala police traced Mustafa's mobile number and arrested him from Wadakkanchery on Thursday night. There were blood stains on his body when he was arrested.

    The police found a car abandoned near Karimbanakadav and a knife inside the car. The initial conclusion of the police was that the group that reached the car slit the throat of the young man with a knife. 
     

