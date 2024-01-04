Kerala: Woman who was detained for wearing black dress at CM's event demands compensation

A woman was detained by the police for wearing a black churidar on the way when the Nava Kerala Sadas Bus passed. She has approached the High Court demanding compensation by stating that her fundamental rights have been violated.

Kollam: The woman who was detained by the police for wearing a black churidar during Nava Kerala Sadas has moved the High Court demanding compensation by stating that her fundamental rights were violated. Archana, a native of Thalavoor, was detained by the police. Archana alleged that the police detained her because her husband was a BJP leader. She also said that her husband's mother, who was with her, was also taken into custody. Archana told Asianet News that she had experienced great mental stress during the interrogation hours

Archana was taken into custody by the police on December 18. The woman alleged that the police detained her for more than 7 hours for wearing a black dress. Archana filed a complaint, stating that the Kunnikode police detained her for over seven hours, alleging she planned to protest against the Chief Minister due to her attire in black clothes. A petition has been filed, and the High Court is set to consider it on Monday. Archana sought compensation for what she claims was an unjustified police detention.

Meanwhile, the luxury bus of Nava Kerala Sadas used by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet ministers is likely to be rented out for private purposes like weddings, pilgrimage, and tours. The new transport minister will take the final decision on the future route of the bus. The luxury bus was controversial as it came at a time when Kerala was reportedly in a financial crisis. The bus traveled through all 14 state districts, and the government is mulling handing over the bus for rental purposes.