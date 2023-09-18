Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Viral Bus Stand: An ultra- modern bus stop in Kochi with multi-facilities

    A bus stand has gone viral in recent days in Malayattoor, Kochi.What is making headlines is not just the price, but the fact that this impressive bus stop was constructed without relying on funds from MPs or MLAs.

    Kerala Viral Bus Stand: An ultra- modern bus stop in Kochi with multi-facilities rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

    Ernakulam: A bus stand has gone viral in recent days in Malayattoor, Kochi. We can call it a viral bus stop, not for any other reason this is the only one that has been fixed when all the others have turned their heads. We have seen many bus stands built that cost lakhs of rupees. However, this one bus stop is built at a cost of over Rs 1 lakh. Now what is so special about it?

    The bus stop project, led by a ward member, came to a precise cost of Rs 1,22,700. What is making headlines is not just the price, but the fact that this impressive bus stop was constructed without relying on funds from MPs or MLAs.

    Though the cost is low, the facilities provided by the bus stand are up to the mark for any waiting passenger. Everything is perfect, including the construction of the bus stop and the renovation of the nearby panchayat well. Notably, you can charge your mobile devices at this innovative bus stop, ensuring that you stay connected on the go. Access to drinking water is readily available, and the seating arrangement sets a new standard, far superior to the norm found at many bus stops.

    The high-quality steel fence surrounding the area is a testament to the attention to detail invested in this project. And that's not all; a dedicated box has been provided for the collection of unexpired medicines. This remarkable initiative is tailored to benefit the residents of Agati Mandirs, and it stands as a shining example of community-driven progress."

    Xavier Vadakkumcheri himself said the reason why the bus stop was possible as a high class: 'There is no reason for it...' One lakh rupees were donated within a week. The highest-quality materials were used in the construction. We selected people with expertise in each field. As I was with them throughout the work, there was no chance of fraud—Xavier said.

    In this way, Malayattoor has transformed into a new model of public initiative. The pride of the locals lies in the fact that the ultra-modern bus terminal is being prepared with contributions from the people. Everyone has willingly contributed their share," he said.

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    G20 Summit triumph: PM Modi credits India's strength, unity in Lok Sabha address AJR

    G20 Summit triumph: PM Modi credits India's strength, unity in Lok Sabha address

    Parliament special session: PM Modi kicks off discussion in Lok Sabha on day 1 AJR

    'Nostalgia and Inspiration': PM Modi's tribute to old Parliament building during special session

    PM Modi addresses media ahead of parliament special session highlights gcw

    Short session but 'historic' in scope, says PM Modi ahead of Parliament's Special Session

    EXCLUSIVE interview with S Jaishankar on Khalistani free-run in Canada

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar on Khalistani free-run in Canada: Democracies must have larger sense of responsibility

    EXCLUSIVE interview with S Jaishankar on global south and India's role in it

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India doesn't say 'we are leader of Global South'; Need to shed 1980s-90s syndrome'

    Recent Stories

    Video Jailer star Rajinikanth in Sulur, attends his grandson Veer's ear-piercing ceremony RBA

    Video: Jailer star Rajinikanth in Sulur, attends his grandson Veer's ear-piercing ceremony

    G20 Summit triumph: PM Modi credits India's strength, unity in Lok Sabha address AJR

    G20 Summit triumph: PM Modi credits India's strength, unity in Lok Sabha address

    Did Adele just confirm her marital status with Rich Paul in Vegas? Read to know more ATG

    Did Adele just confirm her marital status with Rich Paul in Vegas? Read to know more

    Large Ears to One Tusk- Know Ganesha's symbols and meanings anr

    Large Ears to One Tusk- Know Ganesha's symbols and meanings

    Purple Bra Day 2023: Day, history, significance ATG EAI

    Purple Bra Day 2023: Day, history, significance

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon