Kerala Vigilance recommended a CBI probe against Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan and NGO Manappatt Foundation, alleging FCRA violations and irregularities in foreign funds collected for the 'Punarjani' flood relief project. Congress calls it a political gimmick.

Apart from the Leader of the Opposition VD Satheeshan, the Vigilance on Monday recommended a CBI investigation under the FCRA against the NGO Manappatt Foundation and its Chairman/CEO Ameer Ahammed. Allegations were raised that foreign funds were collected and routed to Kerala in the name of rehabilitating flood victims as part of a conspiracy allegedly involving Manappatt Foundation CEO Ameer Ahammed and V D Satheesan.

Vigilance Uncovers Financial Irregularities

The Vigilance has found that during the period of the Punarjani project (2018-22), ₹1,22,23,152 was credited to the FCRA account of the Manappatt Foundation. According to the complaint received by the Vigilance, this money was collected from various countries in the name of the Punarjani project on behalf of V D Satheesan.

The Vigilance report states that the Manappatt Foundation did not maintain proper records of foreign fund receipts, which constitutes a violation of Rule 19 of the FCRA. Upon reviewing the Manappatt Foundation's bank account details, the Vigilance found discrepancies between the funds credited to the account and the documents submitted in connection with those transactions. The Vigilance has concluded that financial irregularities were involved in the matter.

Congress Calls Recommendation a 'Political Gimmick'

Earlier, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau;s recommendation is a "political gimmick" of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) ahead of the Kerala Assembly election.

Speaking with ANI, Congress MP KC Venugopal said that nothing can save the CPM from a defeat in the election."It is a political gimmick given the elections. No one can save the CPM government in the upcoming elections. They are also sure about that," he said.

Kerala Congress President Sunny Joseph termed it as a "futile" attempt of the state government, which has found nothing against VD Satheesan. "That's only a futile attempt by the government. Already, the state vigilance is conducting an investigation, and they have found nothing against the opposition leader. Further enquiries are not at all needed. It's a political game only. We will face it both politically and legally," Sunny Joseph said.

The 'Punarjani' housing project was launched to rehabilitate people who lost their homes in the 2018 floods in Satheesan's North Paravur constituency. The CBI probe has been sought, citing alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). (ANI)