    Kerala: Vigilance nab MVD official for accepting bribe in Thrissur

    The bribe was allegedly given to ramp up the approval process to set up a vehicle pollution centre in Thriprayar, Thrissur. The Vigilance Department nabbed MVI George and agent Ashraf.

    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 1:08 PM IST

    Thrissur: An official from the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) was nabbed by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. In Triprayar, MVI George was caught in the act of accepting Rs 5000 from an agent. The bribe was allegedly offered to speed up the approval process for the establishment of a vehicle pollution centre.

    Also read: Kerala: Will BJP field Anil Antony in Puthuppally by-election?

    Agent Ashraf was first arrested by the Vigilance sleuths. Based on his statement, George was caught red-handed. 

    Officials from the VACB had previously been informed of a report claiming that George had sought bribes of Rs 5000 in order to obtain authorization. Additionally, he demanded that the complainant pay the sum via an agent.

    Later, with VACB's knowledge, the complainant gave the agent the money. The MVD employee was then apprehended on Sunday while taking the cash from the agent. This is the ninth case this year in Thrissur alone. 

    Recently, there have been reports of an increase in the state's bribery cases involving public officials. Last month, a revenue inspector from the Thrissur Corporation's Koorkencherry zone office was caught taking a bribe by the Vigilance department. The Thrissur Vigilance detained Revenue Inspector Nadirsha as he was collecting a Rs. 2000 bribe. 

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 1:08 PM IST
