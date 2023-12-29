Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Unscientific construction led to multiple accidents in Muthala Pozhi Harbor; Report

    The expert committee said that the cause of accidents in Muthala Pozhi is mainly due to unscientific construction methods.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 8:47 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The number of accidents has increased in Muthala Pozhi Harbor this year. The expert committee said that the cause of accidents in Muthala Pozhi is mainly due to unscientific construction methods. The Central Water and Power Research Station ( CWPRS), Pune, recommended that the south embankment be lengthened and the entrance be replaced. The final decision of the government will also consider the opinions of the fishermen.

    The Pune CWPRS was appointed to study the problems behind the accidents at Muthala Pozhi. The report was issued by the expert committee after studying the monsoon and post-monsoon seasonality. The report found that there are deficiencies in the current alignment of the embankment and thus stated that if the alignment continues to be the same, the danger will continue in the monsoon season.

    The expert committee gave the solution suggestions that the length of the embankment on the Perumathura side should be increased. It should then be curved towards the northwest for a distance of 170 m. CPWRS suggested that the entrance should be from the estuary as this will prevent landslides in the estuary and boat drifting.

    Some have expressed concern that the new alignment will not be able to withstand the northerly winds during monsoons. The expert committee will inform the CWPRS of the fishermen's views and the Harbor Engineering Department's suggestions, confirming the fishermen's claim that the unscientific construction is making the Muthala Pozhi a death trap. After this, the final decision including the alignment will be taken. 

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 8:47 AM IST
