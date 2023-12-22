Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar gifts laptop to class 4 student

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar gifted a laptop to a fourth-class student whom he met during Vande Bharat Yatra. The minister shared these thoughts on his Twitter handle on December 2.

    Kerala: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar gifts laptop to class 4 student rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar gifted a laptop to a fourth-class student whom he met during the Vande Bharat Yatra. The minister met Sreeram and his mother during the Vande Bharat journey from Thrissur to Kozhikode on December 2.

     

    Sreeram is a computer genius. He showed all his edits and work to the minister. He also expressed his desire to meet computer companies in Gurgaon. The minister assured him that he and his classmates would be allowed to visit IT Companies. The minister also promised to give him a new laptop. The minister shared these thoughts on his Twitter handle on December 2.

    The minister kept his promise and provided a laptop to Sreeram. He came to CDAC Kochi with his father and mother and received the laptop. His mother shared her surprise and experience meeting the minister on the train. Sreeram's father is a fabric worker in Muvattuuzha. His next goal is to travel to IT Companies.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Only 733 out of 46000 complaints resolved in Kozhikode district anr

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Only 733 out of 46000 complaints resolved in Kozhikode district

    Will Sonia Gandhi attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony Here is what Congress leader said gcw

    Will Sonia Gandhi attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony? Here's what Congress leader said

    French President Emmanuel Macron invited to Republic Day chief guest

    French President Emmanuel Macron invited to 2024 Republic Day chief guest

    5 Army personnel killed 2 injured in an encounter J&K Poonch gcw

    5 Army personnel killed, 2 injured in J&K's Poonch

    Kerala: Mother kills differently-abled daughter by throwing into well in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Mother kills differently-abled daughter by throwing into well in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Stories

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Only 733 out of 46000 complaints resolved in Kozhikode district anr

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Only 733 out of 46000 complaints resolved in Kozhikode district

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya emerges new captain after Munawar Faruqui amidst chaos ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya emerges new captain after Munawar Faruqui amidst chaos

    Will Sonia Gandhi attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony Here is what Congress leader said gcw

    Will Sonia Gandhi attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony? Here's what Congress leader said

    French President Emmanuel Macron invited to Republic Day chief guest

    French President Emmanuel Macron invited to 2024 Republic Day chief guest

    Dunki box office Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's film collects Rs 30 crore, movie gets mixed response from critics RBA

    Dunki box office Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's film collects Rs 30 crore, movie gets mixed response from critics

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon