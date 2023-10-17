Kerala: Two-week-old mortal remains found in Aranmula; probe begins

A two-week-old mortal remains of a man have been found near Aranmula in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district on Tuesday (Oct 17).The police said that a detailed investigation will be conducted in the case.

Pathanamthitta: A two-week-old mortal remains of a man have been found near Aranmula in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district on Tuesday (Oct 17). The suspicion has been raised that the dead body is of a young man who went missing 17 days ago from Malayalapuzha, Pathanamthitta. The relatives identified the clothes and the other items in the body. The police said that a detailed investigation will be conducted in the case.

The dead body is suspected to be that of Sangeet Saji, a native of Thalachira in Pathanamthitta district. Sangeet went with his friend in an autorickshaw on October 1 and did not return till night. Both of them did not pick up the phone when the family called. Pradeep gave a statement to the police that he had stopped the auto to buy things and later he did not see Sangeet.

Sangeet's relatives suspected that Pradeep has done something wrong to his son. But Pradeep insists that he does not know where Sangeet has gone. Pradeep had also given a statement to the police that he had shared some personal problems with Sangeet.

It has not been confirmed whether the body found is that of Sangeet. Relatives identified the dress and the watch; however, detailed tests are needed. The body was shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem.